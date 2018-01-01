JUST IN
Bonanza Biotech Ltd.

BSE: 532027 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE050C01013
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bonanza Biotech Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bonanza Biotech Ltd
Bonanza Biotech Ltd. (BONANZABIOTECH) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 1998 1997 1996
Net Sales 0.19 1.11 0.60
Operating Profit -0.07 0.16 0.14
Other Income 0.14 0.13 0.06
Interest 0.13 0.13 0.04
Depreciation 0.10 0.10 0.10
Profit Before Tax -0.30 -0.07 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -0.30 -0.07 0.00
 
Share Capital 6.63 6.63 1.70
Reserves -0.22 0.08 0.15
Net Worth 6.41 6.71 1.85
Loans 0.15 0.21 0.22
Gross Block 1.04 1.07 0.92
Investments 1.33 1.33 0.00
Cash 0.06 0.03 0.00
Debtors 0.08 0.08 0.06
Net Working Capital 1.99 2.29 1.27
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) -36.84 14.41 23.33
Net Profit Margin (%) -157.89 -6.31 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00

