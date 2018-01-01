You are here » Home » » Bonanza Biotech Ltd
Bonanza Biotech Ltd.
|BSE: 532027
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE050C01013
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bonanza Biotech Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bonanza Biotech Ltd
Filter:
Bonanza Biotech Ltd. (BONANZABIOTECH) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|1998
|1997
|1996
|Net Sales
|0.19
|1.11
|0.60
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|0.16
|0.14
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.13
|0.06
|Interest
|0.13
|0.13
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.30
|-0.07
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-0.30
|-0.07
|0.00
|Share Capital
|6.63
|6.63
|1.70
|Reserves
|-0.22
|0.08
|0.15
|Net Worth
|6.41
|6.71
|1.85
|Loans
|0.15
|0.21
|0.22
|Gross Block
|1.04
|1.07
|0.92
|Investments
|1.33
|1.33
|0.00
|Cash
|0.06
|0.03
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.08
|0.08
|0.06
|Net Working Capital
|1.99
|2.29
|1.27
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|-36.84
|14.41
|23.33
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-157.89
|-6.31
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
