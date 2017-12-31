Bonanza Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523133
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE143N01021
|BSE 14:01 | 21 Feb
|20.15
|
0.80
(4.13%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
20.15
|
LOW
19.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bonanza Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.35
|VOLUME
|340
|52-Week high
|23.50
|52-Week low
|18.05
|P/E
|125.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|125.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Bonanza Industries Ltd.
Bonanza Industries Ltd
Bonanza Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.16
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|125.94
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-10.23
Bonanza Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.45
|1.02
|42.16
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|1.45
|1.02
|42.16
|Total Expenses
|1.44
|1.04
|38.46
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-0.02
|200
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.02
|200
|Equity Capital
|1.21
|1.21
|-
Bonanza Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Punjab Woolcomb.
|1.55
|4.73
|5.04
|Indo Cotspin
|12.00
|0.59
|5.04
|SM Energy Teknik
|4.05
|4.92
|4.99
|Bonanza Inds.
|20.15
|4.13
|4.88
|Sharad Fibres
|10.70
|4.90
|4.68
|J J Exporters
|4.75
|1.28
|4.40
|Flora Textiles
|7.10
|0.00
|4.26
Bonanza Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bonanza Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Bonanza Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.00
|
|20.15
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|20.15
|Month Low/High
|19.00
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.05
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|117.00
Quick Links for Bonanza Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices