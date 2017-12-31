JUST IN
Bonanza Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523133 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE143N01021
BSE 14:01 | 21 Feb 20.15 0.80
(4.13%)
OPEN

19.00

 HIGH

20.15

 LOW

19.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bonanza Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Bonanza Industries Ltd.

Bonanza Industries Ltd

Bonanza Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.16
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 125.94
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] -10.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Bonanza Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.45 1.02 42.16
Other Income -
Total Income 1.45 1.02 42.16
Total Expenses 1.44 1.04 38.46
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.02 200
Net Profit 0.02 -0.02 200
Equity Capital 1.21 1.21 -
Bonanza Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Punjab Woolcomb. 1.55 4.73 5.04
Indo Cotspin 12.00 0.59 5.04
SM Energy Teknik 4.05 4.92 4.99
Bonanza Inds. 20.15 4.13 4.88
Sharad Fibres 10.70 4.90 4.68
J J Exporters 4.75 1.28 4.40
Flora Textiles 7.10 0.00 4.26
Bonanza Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 38.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 56.79
Bonanza Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Bonanza Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.00
20.15
Week Low/High 0.00
20.15
Month Low/High 19.00
21.00
YEAR Low/High 18.05
24.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
117.00

