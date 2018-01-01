You are here » Home
Bonanza Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523133
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE143N01021
|
BSE
14:01 | 21 Feb
|
20.15
|
0.80
(4.13%)
|
OPEN
19.00
|
HIGH
20.15
|
LOW
19.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bonanza Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|19.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.35
|VOLUME
|340
|52-Week high
|23.50
|52-Week low
|18.05
|P/E
|125.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|19.00
|CLOSE
|19.35
|VOLUME
|340
|52-Week high
|23.50
|52-Week low
|18.05
|P/E
|125.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Bonanza Industries Ltd. (BONANZAINDS) - Mutual Fund Holding
|Stocks attracting Fund Managers
|
|SCHEME
|Amount Invested (Rs cr)
|No of shares
|Net Asset (%)
|No record found.
