Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
|BSE: 502219
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BOROGLASS
|ISIN Code: INE666D01022
|
BSE
LIVE
14:13 | 12 Mar
|
896.30
|
14.60
(1.66%)
|
OPEN
890.00
|
HIGH
908.00
|
LOW
875.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Borosil Glass Works Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|890.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|881.70
|VOLUME
|9979
|52-Week high
|1125.00
|52-Week low
|600.00
|P/E
|51.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,070
|Buy Price
|895.10
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|896.30
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|890.00
|CLOSE
|881.70
|VOLUME
|9979
|52-Week high
|1125.00
|52-Week low
|600.00
|P/E
|51.10
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,070
|Buy Price
|895.10
|Buy Qty
|18.00
|Sell Price
|896.30
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
Borosil Glass Works Ltd
Borosil Glass Works (BG) was formed in Dec.'62 mainly to acquire the undertaking of the Industrial and Engineering Apparatus Company Pvt Ltd. In Jun.'90, the company came out with a rights issue.
BG manufactures borosilicate tyre neutral and heat-resistant tubing and rods, scientific apparatus, laboratory glassware, etc. Its plants are located in Tamilnadu and Maharashtra. In 1963, a technical...> More
Borosil Glass Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Borosil Glass Works Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Borosil Glass Works Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|78.84
|72.02
|9.47
|Other Income
|8.73
|93.91
|-90.7
|Total Income
|87.57
|165.93
|-47.22
|Total Expenses
|66.09
|62.61
|5.56
|Operating Profit
|21.48
|103.32
|-79.21
|Net Profit
|12.75
|97.06
|-86.86
|Equity Capital
|2.31
|2.31
| -
Borosil Glass Works Ltd - Peer Group
Borosil Glass Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Borosil Glass Works Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-10.42%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-8.19%
|NA
|1.63%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-7.68%
|NA
|5.01%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|41.29%
|NA
|16.66%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|402.55%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.29%
Borosil Glass Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|875.05
|
|908.00
|Week Low/High
|850.10
|
|940.00
|Month Low/High
|850.10
|
|1014.00
|YEAR Low/High
|600.00
|
|1125.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.58
|
|1125.00
