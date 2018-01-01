JUST IN
BSE: 502219 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BOROGLASS ISIN Code: INE666D01022
About Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Borosil Glass Works Ltd

Borosil Glass Works (BG) was formed in Dec.'62 mainly to acquire the undertaking of the Industrial and Engineering Apparatus Company Pvt Ltd. In Jun.'90, the company came out with a rights issue. BG manufactures borosilicate tyre neutral and heat-resistant tubing and rods, scientific apparatus, laboratory glassware, etc. Its plants are located in Tamilnadu and Maharashtra. In 1963, a technical...> More

Borosil Glass Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,070
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.54
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 51.10
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   250.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.28
Book Value / Share () [*S] 341.32
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.63
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Borosil Glass Works Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 78.84 72.02 9.47
Other Income 8.73 93.91 -90.7
Total Income 87.57 165.93 -47.22
Total Expenses 66.09 62.61 5.56
Operating Profit 21.48 103.32 -79.21
Net Profit 12.75 97.06 -86.86
Equity Capital 2.31 2.31 -
Borosil Glass Works Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asahi India Glas 347.60 -0.95 8450.16
La Opala RG 647.95 0.93 3596.12
Borosil Glass 896.30 1.66 2070.45
Empire Inds. 1978.50 0.26 1187.10
Hind.Natl.Glass 102.00 -3.23 913.41
Guj. Borosil 102.00 3.76 695.64
Borosil Glass Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.85
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 2.52
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 18.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.69
Borosil Glass Works Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.51% NA 0.07% -0.96%
1 Month -10.42% NA -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month -8.19% NA 1.63% 0.90%
6 Month -7.68% NA 5.01% 4.26%
1 Year 41.29% NA 16.66% 16.03%
3 Year 402.55% NA 16.73% 18.29%

Borosil Glass Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 875.05
908.00
Week Low/High 850.10
940.00
Month Low/High 850.10
1014.00
YEAR Low/High 600.00
1125.00
All TIME Low/High 0.58
1125.00

