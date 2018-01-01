You are here » Home
Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
|BSE: 502219
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BOROGLASS
|ISIN Code: INE666D01022
|
BSE
15:41 | 12 Mar
|
884.80
|
3.10
(0.35%)
|
OPEN
890.00
|
HIGH
908.00
|
LOW
875.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Borosil Glass Works Ltd
|OPEN
|890.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|881.70
|VOLUME
|14091
|52-Week high
|1125.00
|52-Week low
|616.60
|P/E
|50.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,044
|Buy Price
|884.80
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|890.00
|CLOSE
|881.70
|VOLUME
|14091
|52-Week high
|1125.00
|52-Week low
|616.60
|P/E
|50.44
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,044
|Buy Price
|884.80
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Borosil Glass Works Ltd. (BOROGLASS) - Brokerage Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Report
|Action
|Price
