Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

BSE: 502219 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BOROGLASS ISIN Code: INE666D01022
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 884.80 3.10
(0.35%)
OPEN

890.00

 HIGH

908.00

 LOW

875.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Borosil Glass Works Ltd
OPEN 890.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 881.70
VOLUME 14091
52-Week high 1125.00
52-Week low 616.60
P/E 50.44
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,044
Buy Price 884.80
Buy Qty 25.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Borosil Glass Works Ltd. (BOROGLASS) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Khanna Construction House
44 Dr R G Thadani Marg Worli
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-24950561
Phone1 - 91-22-24930362/24930366/67406300
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor.relations@borosil.com
Corporate Office 1101 Crescenzo G-Block
Opp MCA Club
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-022-6740 6514
Phone1 - 91-022-6740 6300
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - borosil@borosil.com
Factory/plant 403/404 Kaliandas udyog bhaban
Near Century bazar Worli
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 19/90 Connaught circus
Madras Hotel Block
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
Factory/plant Dabriwala House 10-C
Middleton Row
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
Factory/plant Kanakia Zillion B Wing
Unit No 306 LBS Marg Kurla (W)
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
Factory/plant 1st Floor New no 20 old no 9
Brahadammal Road Nungambakkam
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
Sales 1st Floor New No 20 Old No 9
Brahadammal Road
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Sales 161, Anna Salai
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Sales 403/404
Kaliandas Udyog Bhavan Premise
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Sales 19/90 Cannaught Circus
Madras Hotel Block
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Sales Dabriwala House
10-C Middleton Row
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Sales Kanakia Zillion B-Wing
Unit No 306 LBS Marg
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

