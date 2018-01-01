Boston Bio Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 531458
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE109B01019
|BSE 10:47 | 25 Aug
|Boston Bio Systems Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Boston Bio Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|16.76
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|17.64
|VOLUME
|26
|52-Week high
|16.76
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1676.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|12
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|16.76
|Sell Qty
|144592.00
About Boston Bio Systems Ltd.
Boston Bio Systems Ltd
Boston Bio Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|12
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1676.00
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.43
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.78
Boston Bio Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.24
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.25
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.24
|-
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|7
|-
Boston Bio Systems Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Glance Finance
|39.95
|4.99
|12.02
|Amarnath Sec.
|39.60
|-4.81
|11.88
|S P Capital Fin.
|19.65
|4.80
|11.81
|Boston Bio
|16.76
|-4.99
|11.73
|REGENCY INV.
|38.75
|2.51
|11.62
|EMERALD LEAS FIN
|37.00
|-2.37
|11.28
|Comfort Comtrade
|11.20
|0.00
|11.22
Boston Bio Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Boston Bio Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-15.35%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Boston Bio Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|16.76
|
|16.76
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|16.76
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|16.76
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|16.76
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|43.00
