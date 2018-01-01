JUST IN
Boston Bio Systems Ltd.

BSE: 531458 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE109B01019
BSE 10:47 | 25 Aug Boston Bio Systems Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Boston Bio Systems Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 16.76
PREVIOUS CLOSE 17.64
VOLUME 26
52-Week high 16.76
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1676.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 12
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 16.76
Sell Qty 144592.00
About Boston Bio Systems Ltd.

Boston Bio Systems Ltd

Boston Bio Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   12
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1676.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Boston Bio Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.24 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.25 -
Total Expenses 0.24 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 7 -
Boston Bio Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Glance Finance 39.95 4.99 12.02
Amarnath Sec. 39.60 -4.81 11.88
S P Capital Fin. 19.65 4.80 11.81
Boston Bio 16.76 -4.99 11.73
REGENCY INV. 38.75 2.51 11.62
EMERALD LEAS FIN 37.00 -2.37 11.28
Comfort Comtrade 11.20 0.00 11.22
Boston Bio Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.14
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 90.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.46
Boston Bio Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -15.35% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Boston Bio Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 16.76
16.76
Week Low/High 0.00
16.76
Month Low/High 0.00
16.76
YEAR Low/High 0.00
16.76
All TIME Low/High 0.30
43.00

