Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 539274
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE962P01011
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
9.44
|
-0.26
(-2.68%)
|
OPEN
10.00
|
HIGH
10.10
|
LOW
9.22
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|10.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|9.70
|VOLUME
|167150
|52-Week high
|34.00
|52-Week low
|5.02
|P/E
|36.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|10.00
|CLOSE
|9.70
|VOLUME
|167150
|52-Week high
|34.00
|52-Week low
|5.02
|P/E
|36.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd. (BOSTONLEAFIN) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Sep-2016
|Jun-2016
|Revenue
|0.03
|0.16
|0.02
|0.02
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.16
|0.02
|0.02
|0.13
|Expenditure
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|0.01
|0.13
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.15
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.02
|0.15
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.15
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|EPS (Rs)
|0.03
|0.22
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
