JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 539274 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE962P01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 9.44 -0.26
(-2.68%)
OPEN

10.00

 HIGH

10.10

 LOW

9.22
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 10.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.70
VOLUME 167150
52-Week high 34.00
52-Week low 5.02
P/E 36.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 10.00
CLOSE 9.70
VOLUME 167150
52-Week high 34.00
52-Week low 5.02
P/E 36.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 7
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Boston Leasing & Finance Ltd. (BOSTONLEAFIN) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016 Sep-2016 Jun-2016
Revenue 0.03 0.16 0.02 0.02 0.13
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.03 0.16 0.02 0.02 0.13
Expenditure 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.13
Operating Profit 0.02 0.15 0.01 0.01 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.02 0.15 0.01 0.00 0.01
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit 0.02 0.15 0.01 0.00 0.01
EPS (Rs) 0.03 0.22 0.01 0.01 0.01
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Boston Leasing & Finance: