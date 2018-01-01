BPL Ltd

BPL was incorporated in 1963 and promoted by T P G Nambiar of the BPL group. Its subsidiaries are BPL Display Devices, BPL Soft Energy Systems and Bharat Energy Ventures. Other group companies include Electronic Research, BPL Systems and Projects, BPL Sanyo, Dynamic Electronics, etc. It is having manufacturing facilities in Palakad, Bangalore, Noida and Doddaballapur. The company came out with a p...> More