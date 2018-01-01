JUST IN
BPL Ltd.

BSE: 500074 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BPL ISIN Code: INE110A01019
OPEN 85.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 81.40
VOLUME 89951
52-Week high 121.75
52-Week low 53.00
P/E 22.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 404
Buy Price 82.60
Buy Qty 368.00
Sell Price 82.90
Sell Qty 118.00
OPEN 85.00
CLOSE 81.40
VOLUME 89951
52-Week high 121.75
52-Week low 53.00
P/E 22.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 404
Buy Price 82.60
Buy Qty 368.00
Sell Price 82.90
Sell Qty 118.00

About BPL Ltd.

BPL Ltd

BPL was incorporated in 1963 and promoted by T P G Nambiar of the BPL group. Its subsidiaries are BPL Display Devices, BPL Soft Energy Systems and Bharat Energy Ventures. Other group companies include Electronic Research, BPL Systems and Projects, BPL Sanyo, Dynamic Electronics, etc. It is having manufacturing facilities in Palakad, Bangalore, Noida and Doddaballapur.

BPL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   404
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.69
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 28.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

BPL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 37.16 25 48.64
Other Income 0.43 0.42 2.38
Total Income 37.6 25.42 47.92
Total Expenses 33.94 23.77 42.79
Operating Profit 3.65 1.65 121.21
Net Profit 3.33 0.2 1565
Equity Capital 48.88 48.88 -
BPL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 469.92
PG Electro. 278.00 9.23 456.20
KDDL Ltd 374.00 -1.84 405.42
BPL 82.65 1.54 403.99
Acrysil 514.00 -1.70 266.77
Fedders Electric 68.00 -1.38 231.00
Hind Rectifiers 130.00 2.28 215.15
BPL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.24
Banks/FIs 0.19
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.29
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.52
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.55
BPL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.29% -10.03% -0.11% -1.08%
1 Month -19.52% -9.48% -1.72% -1.05%
3 Month -19.44% 2.67% 1.45% 0.78%
6 Month 16.16% 22.03% 4.82% 4.13%
1 Year 35.38% 34.89% 16.45% 15.89%
3 Year 129.26% 121.02% 16.52% 18.14%

BPL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 82.65
85.10
Week Low/High 80.05
92.00
Month Low/High 80.05
105.00
YEAR Low/High 53.00
122.00
All TIME Low/High 7.99
636.00

