BPL Ltd.
|BSE: 500074
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BPL
|ISIN Code: INE110A01019
|BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar
|82.65
|
1.25
(1.54%)
|
OPEN
85.00
|
HIGH
85.10
|
LOW
82.65
|NSE LIVE 13:29 | 12 Mar
|82.55
|
1.05
(1.29%)
|
OPEN
84.65
|
HIGH
85.50
|
LOW
82.40
|OPEN
|85.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|81.40
|VOLUME
|89951
|52-Week high
|121.75
|52-Week low
|53.00
|P/E
|22.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|404
|Buy Price
|82.60
|Buy Qty
|368.00
|Sell Price
|82.90
|Sell Qty
|118.00
About BPL Ltd.
BPL was incorporated in 1963 and promoted by T P G Nambiar of the BPL group. Its subsidiaries are BPL Display Devices, BPL Soft Energy Systems and Bharat Energy Ventures. Other group companies include Electronic Research, BPL Systems and Projects, BPL Sanyo, Dynamic Electronics, etc. It is having manufacturing facilities in Palakad, Bangalore, Noida and Doddaballapur. The company came out with a p...> More
BPL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|404
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.69
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|28.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.90
Announcement
-
Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Period Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
BPL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|37.16
|25
|48.64
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.42
|2.38
|Total Income
|37.6
|25.42
|47.92
|Total Expenses
|33.94
|23.77
|42.79
|Operating Profit
|3.65
|1.65
|121.21
|Net Profit
|3.33
|0.2
|1565
|Equity Capital
|48.88
|48.88
|-
BPL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Videocon Inds.
|14.05
|4.93
|469.92
|PG Electro.
|278.00
|9.23
|456.20
|KDDL Ltd
|374.00
|-1.84
|405.42
|BPL
|82.65
|1.54
|403.99
|Acrysil
|514.00
|-1.70
|266.77
|Fedders Electric
|68.00
|-1.38
|231.00
|Hind Rectifiers
|130.00
|2.28
|215.15
BPL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BPL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.29%
|-10.03%
|-0.11%
|-1.08%
|1 Month
|-19.52%
|-9.48%
|-1.72%
|-1.05%
|3 Month
|-19.44%
|2.67%
|1.45%
|0.78%
|6 Month
|16.16%
|22.03%
|4.82%
|4.13%
|1 Year
|35.38%
|34.89%
|16.45%
|15.89%
|3 Year
|129.26%
|121.02%
|16.52%
|18.14%
BPL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|82.65
|
|85.10
|Week Low/High
|80.05
|
|92.00
|Month Low/High
|80.05
|
|105.00
|YEAR Low/High
|53.00
|
|122.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.99
|
|636.00
