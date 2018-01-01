You are here » Home
Brand Realty Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531203
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE819G01012
|
BSE
10:10 | 11 Jan
|
Brand Realty Services Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Brand Realty Services Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|60.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|61.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|61.00
|52-Week low
|30.50
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|60.00
|Sell Qty
|1499.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Brand Realty Services Ltd.
Brand Realty Services Ltd
Brand Realty Services Ltd came into being in early 2006, with an aim to build a team of Specialists and Top performing Real Estate Advisors who offer quality Real Estate services in a market which is flooded with unorganized players.
The main promoter of the company, Mr. Kamal Manchanda, a graduate from IIT, conceived the idea of building a team of quality Real Estate professionals and creating...> More
Brand Realty Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Brand Realty Services Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Brand Realty Services Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.2
|0.18
|11.11
|Other Income
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-225
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.13
|-46.15
|Total Expenses
|0.31
|0.52
|-40.38
|Operating Profit
|-0.24
|-0.38
|36.84
|Net Profit
|-0.34
|-0.54
|37.04
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
| -
Brand Realty Services Ltd - Peer Group
Brand Realty Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Brand Realty Services Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Brand Realty Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.00
|
|60.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|60.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|60.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.50
|
|61.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|68.00
