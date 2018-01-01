JUST IN
Brand Realty Services Ltd.

BSE: 531203 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE819G01012
BSE 10:10 | 11 Jan Brand Realty Services Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Brand Realty Services Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 60.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 61.00
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 61.00
52-Week low 30.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 60.00
Sell Qty 1499.00
About Brand Realty Services Ltd.

Brand Realty Services Ltd

Brand Realty Services Ltd came into being in early 2006, with an aim to build a team of Specialists and Top performing Real Estate Advisors who offer quality Real Estate services in a market which is flooded with unorganized players. The main promoter of the company, Mr. Kamal Manchanda, a graduate from IIT, conceived the idea of building a team of quality Real Estate professionals and creating...> More

Brand Realty Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 21.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Brand Realty Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.2 0.18 11.11
Other Income -0.13 -0.04 -225
Total Income 0.07 0.13 -46.15
Total Expenses 0.31 0.52 -40.38
Operating Profit -0.24 -0.38 36.84
Net Profit -0.34 -0.54 37.04
Equity Capital 3 3 -
Brand Realty Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NPR Finance 31.60 4.98 18.93
Advik Capital 4.05 0.75 18.59
Sonal Mercantile 12.55 0.00 18.50
Brand Realty 60.00 -1.64 18.00
Narendra Invest. 47.10 -4.94 17.99
Universal Credit 3.57 -1.92 17.85
Charter. Capital 59.20 -4.90 17.82
Brand Realty Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.12
Brand Realty Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Brand Realty Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.00
60.00
Week Low/High 0.00
60.00
Month Low/High 0.00
60.00
YEAR Low/High 30.50
61.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
68.00

