Brand Realty Services Ltd.
|BSE: 531203
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE819G01012
|
BSE
10:10 | 11 Jan
|
Brand Realty Services Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Brand Realty Services Ltd
|OPEN
|60.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|61.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|61.00
|52-Week low
|32.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|60.00
|Sell Qty
|1499.00
|OPEN
|60.00
|CLOSE
|61.00
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|61.00
|52-Week low
|32.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|60.00
|Sell Qty
|1499.00
Filter:
Brand Realty Services Ltd. (BRANDREALTY) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.62
|0.76
|1.37
|1.94
|2.37
|Other Income
|-0.12
|0.23
|0.08
|0.21
|0.19
|Total Income
|0.50
|0.99
|1.45
|2.15
|2.56
|Total Expenditure
|1.12
|1.67
|1.51
|2.11
|2.08
|Operating Profit
|-0.62
|-0.68
|-0.06
|0.04
|0.48
|Interest
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.05
|0.06
|Gross Profit
|-0.73
|-0.79
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.42
|Depreciation
|0.20
|0.17
|0.15
|0.11
|0.07
|PBT
|-0.93
|-0.96
|-0.32
|-0.11
|0.34
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.03
|0.14
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.93
|-0.96
|-0.34
|-0.14
|0.20
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.93
|-0.96
|-0.34
|-0.14
|0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-3.10
|-3.21
|-1.14
|-0.47
|0.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.1
|0.1
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.36
|34.22
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.2
|0.2
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|67.64
|65.78
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
