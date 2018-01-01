Brand Realty Services Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.62 0.76 1.37 1.94 2.37

Other Income -0.12 0.23 0.08 0.21 0.19

Total Income 0.50 0.99 1.45 2.15 2.56

Total Expenditure 1.12 1.67 1.51 2.11 2.08

Operating Profit -0.62 -0.68 -0.06 0.04 0.48

Interest 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.05 0.06

Gross Profit -0.73 -0.79 -0.17 -0.01 0.42

Depreciation 0.20 0.17 0.15 0.11 0.07

PBT -0.93 -0.96 -0.32 -0.11 0.34

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.03 0.14

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.93 -0.96 -0.34 -0.14 0.20

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.93 -0.96 -0.34 -0.14 0.20

Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS -3.10 -3.21 -1.14 -0.47 0.68

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.1 0.1

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 32.36 34.22

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.2 0.2

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 67.64 65.78