Brand Realty Services Ltd.

BSE: 531203 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE819G01012
BSE 10:10 | 11 Jan Brand Realty Services Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Brand Realty Services Ltd
OPEN 60.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 61.00
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 61.00
52-Week low 32.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 60.00
Sell Qty 1499.00
Brand Realty Services Ltd. (BRANDREALTY) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.62 0.76 1.37 1.94 2.37
Other Income -0.12 0.23 0.08 0.21 0.19
Total Income 0.50 0.99 1.45 2.15 2.56
Total Expenditure 1.12 1.67 1.51 2.11 2.08
Operating Profit -0.62 -0.68 -0.06 0.04 0.48
Interest 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.05 0.06
Gross Profit -0.73 -0.79 -0.17 -0.01 0.42
Depreciation 0.20 0.17 0.15 0.11 0.07
PBT -0.93 -0.96 -0.32 -0.11 0.34
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.02 0.03 0.14
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.93 -0.96 -0.34 -0.14 0.20
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.93 -0.96 -0.34 -0.14 0.20
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS -3.10 -3.21 -1.14 -0.47 0.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.1 0.1
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 32.36 34.22
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.2 0.2
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 67.64 65.78
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
