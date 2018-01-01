You are here » Home
Brandhouse Retails Ltd.
|BSE: 533059
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BRANDHOUSE
|ISIN Code: INE317J01011
|
BSE
13:36 | 21 Dec
|
Brandhouse Retails Ltd
|
NSE
15:15 | 30 Mar
|
Brandhouse Retails Ltd
|OPEN
|0.66
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.63
|VOLUME
|40460
|52-Week high
|0.66
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.66
|Buy Qty
|26740.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.66
|CLOSE
|0.63
|VOLUME
|40460
|52-Week high
|0.66
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.66
|Buy Qty
|26740.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Brandhouse Retails Ltd. (BRANDHOUSE) - Raw Materials
Company raw materials
|No Information Available.
