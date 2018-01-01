Brawn Biotech Ltd.
|BSE: 530207
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE899B01015
|BSE 14:33 | 12 Mar
|53.60
|
-1.75
(-3.16%)
|
OPEN
57.50
|
HIGH
57.50
|
LOW
53.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Brawn Biotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|57.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|55.35
|VOLUME
|461
|52-Week high
|95.60
|52-Week low
|50.00
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|53.60
|Buy Qty
|151.00
|Sell Price
|57.10
|Sell Qty
|520.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|57.50
|CLOSE
|55.35
|VOLUME
|461
|52-Week high
|95.60
|52-Week low
|50.00
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|53.60
|Buy Qty
|151.00
|Sell Price
|57.10
|Sell Qty
|520.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16.08
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Brawn Biotech Ltd.
BRAWN, with its inception barely 26 years back (1985) has today evolved into a fully integrated, healthcare group, marking its presence in India and dotting various major markets across the globe. BRAWN is proud to possess product registration with major health and govt. institutions throughout India and in many other countries worldwide. Headed and represented by a team of skilled industry expert...> More
Brawn Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.88
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|23.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.26
Announcement
-
Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Notice Of Board Meeting On Monday 12Th February 2018 And Intimation Of Closure Of Trading Window
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On 31ST December 2017
-
Brawn Biotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16.77
|16.07
|4.36
|Other Income
|0.23
|0.24
|-4.17
|Total Income
|17
|16.32
|4.17
|Total Expenses
|16.44
|15.9
|3.4
|Operating Profit
|0.56
|0.41
|36.59
|Net Profit
|0.38
|0.26
|46.15
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Brawn Biotech Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Shantai Indust.
|108.80
|5.58
|16.32
|Sinner Energy
|8.00
|4.03
|16.24
|Fortune Interntl
|23.00
|4.78
|16.19
|Brawn Biotech
|53.60
|-3.16
|16.08
|Dollex Inds.
|4.45
|9.34
|15.91
|Prism Medico
|26.00
|-3.70
|15.76
|Northlink Fiscal
|30.00
|0.33
|15.75
Brawn Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Brawn Biotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.05%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.41%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-15.12%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-0.74%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-23.65%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Brawn Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|53.60
|
|57.50
|Week Low/High
|53.60
|
|60.00
|Month Low/High
|53.60
|
|65.00
|YEAR Low/High
|50.00
|
|96.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|96.00
Quick Links for Brawn Biotech:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices