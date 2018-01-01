JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Brawn Biotech Ltd

Brawn Biotech Ltd.

BSE: 530207 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE899B01015
BSE 14:33 | 12 Mar 53.60 -1.75
(-3.16%)
OPEN

57.50

 HIGH

57.50

 LOW

53.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Brawn Biotech Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 57.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 55.35
VOLUME 461
52-Week high 95.60
52-Week low 50.00
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 53.60
Buy Qty 151.00
Sell Price 57.10
Sell Qty 520.00
OPEN 57.50
CLOSE 55.35
VOLUME 461
52-Week high 95.60
52-Week low 50.00
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 53.60
Buy Qty 151.00
Sell Price 57.10
Sell Qty 520.00

About Brawn Biotech Ltd.

Brawn Biotech Ltd

BRAWN, with its inception barely 26 years back (1985) has today evolved into a fully integrated, healthcare group, marking its presence in India and dotting various major markets across the globe. BRAWN is proud to possess product registration with major health and govt. institutions throughout India and in many other countries worldwide. Headed and represented by a team of skilled industry expert...> More

Brawn Biotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 23.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Brawn Biotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16.77 16.07 4.36
Other Income 0.23 0.24 -4.17
Total Income 17 16.32 4.17
Total Expenses 16.44 15.9 3.4
Operating Profit 0.56 0.41 36.59
Net Profit 0.38 0.26 46.15
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Brawn Biotech Ltd Financials Results

Brawn Biotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shantai Indust. 108.80 5.58 16.32
Sinner Energy 8.00 4.03 16.24
Fortune Interntl 23.00 4.78 16.19
Brawn Biotech 53.60 -3.16 16.08
Dollex Inds. 4.45 9.34 15.91
Prism Medico 26.00 -3.70 15.76
Northlink Fiscal 30.00 0.33 15.75
> More on Brawn Biotech Ltd Peer Group

Brawn Biotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.35
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.59
Indian Public 40.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.44
> More on Brawn Biotech Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Brawn Biotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.05% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.41% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -15.12% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -0.74% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -23.65% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Brawn Biotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 53.60
57.50
Week Low/High 53.60
60.00
Month Low/High 53.60
65.00
YEAR Low/High 50.00
96.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
96.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Brawn Biotech: