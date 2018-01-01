JUST IN
Brawn Biotech Ltd.

BSE: 530207 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE899B01015
BSE 14:33 | 12 Mar 53.60 -1.75
(-3.16%)
OPEN

57.50

 HIGH

57.50

 LOW

53.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Brawn Biotech Ltd
Brawn Biotech Ltd. (BRAWNBIOTECH) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 530207
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group XT
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange

