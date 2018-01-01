You are here » Home » » Brawn Biotech Ltd
Brawn Biotech Ltd.
|BSE: 530207
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE899B01015
|BSE 14:33 | 12 Mar
|53.60
|
-1.75
(-3.16%)
|
OPEN
57.50
|
HIGH
57.50
|
LOW
53.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Brawn Biotech Ltd. (BRAWNBIOTECH) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|530207
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|XT
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Delhi Stock Exchange
