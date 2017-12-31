JUST IN
Bridge Securities Ltd.

BSE: 530249 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE958C01017
BSE 15:15 | 26 Feb 9.75 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

9.75

 HIGH

9.75

 LOW

9.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bridge Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 9.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.75
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 11.25
52-Week low 7.20
P/E 3.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Bridge Securities Ltd.

Bridge Securities Ltd

Bridge Securities Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in securities trading, stock broking and leasing. Bridge Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1994....> More

Bridge Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.87
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.76
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bridge Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.21 0.03 600
Other Income -
Total Income 0.21 0.04 425
Total Expenses -0.19 0.08 -337.5
Operating Profit 0.4 -0.05 900
Net Profit 0.4 -0.05 900
Equity Capital 3.36 3.36 -
Bridge Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amit Securities 4.75 0.00 3.37
Focus Industrial 2.76 -4.83 3.36
Money Masters 5.69 -4.85 3.32
Orient Tradelink 2.99 4.91 3.28
Bridge Securitie 9.75 0.00 3.28
Minda Finance 16.35 1.87 3.27
Mehta Securities 10.50 -4.55 3.24
Bridge Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 47.01
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.12
Bridge Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.13% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -8.88% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -2.99% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bridge Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.75
9.75
Week Low/High 0.00
9.75
Month Low/High 9.75
10.00
YEAR Low/High 7.20
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.25
36.00

