About Bridge Securities Ltd.
Bridge Securities Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in securities trading, stock broking and leasing. Bridge Securities Limited was incorporated in the year 1994....> More
Bridge Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.87
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.76
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.05
Bridge Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.21
|0.03
|600
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.21
|0.04
|425
|Total Expenses
|-0.19
|0.08
|-337.5
|Operating Profit
|0.4
|-0.05
|900
|Net Profit
|0.4
|-0.05
|900
|Equity Capital
|3.36
|3.36
|-
Bridge Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Amit Securities
|4.75
|0.00
|3.37
|Focus Industrial
|2.76
|-4.83
|3.36
|Money Masters
|5.69
|-4.85
|3.32
|Orient Tradelink
|2.99
|4.91
|3.28
|Bridge Securitie
|9.75
|0.00
|3.28
|Minda Finance
|16.35
|1.87
|3.27
|Mehta Securities
|10.50
|-4.55
|3.24
Bridge Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bridge Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.13%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-8.88%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-2.99%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bridge Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.75
|
|9.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.75
|Month Low/High
|9.75
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.20
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.25
|
|36.00
