Bridge Securities Ltd.

BSE: 530249 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE958C01017
BSE 15:15 | 26 Feb 9.75 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

9.75

 HIGH

9.75

 LOW

9.75
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bridge Securities Ltd
OPEN 9.75
PREVIOUS CLOSE 9.75
VOLUME 200
52-Week high 11.25
52-Week low 7.52
P/E 3.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Bridge Securities Ltd. (BRIDGESECURITIE) - Historical Prices

