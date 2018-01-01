JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Bright Brothers Ltd

Bright Brothers Ltd.

BSE: 526731 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BRIGHTBROS ISIN Code: INE630D01010
BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar 95.25 -0.65
(-0.68%)
OPEN

96.10

 HIGH

96.10

 LOW

95.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bright Brothers Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 96.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 95.90
VOLUME 1268
52-Week high 132.30
52-Week low 72.55
P/E 45.79
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 54
Buy Price 95.25
Buy Qty 84.00
Sell Price 98.50
Sell Qty 98.00
OPEN 96.10
CLOSE 95.90
VOLUME 1268
52-Week high 132.30
52-Week low 72.55
P/E 45.79
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 54
Buy Price 95.25
Buy Qty 84.00
Sell Price 98.50
Sell Qty 98.00

About Bright Brothers Ltd.

Bright Brothers Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'46, Bright Brothers (BBL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. BBL was promoted by S T Bhogwani. Other companies in the Bright group are Brite Automotives & Plastics, T W Bhojwani Leasing Pvt Ltd and Bright International Casettes Pvt Ltd. In Dec.'94, BBL came out with a public issue of 10.65 lac equity shares at a premium of ...> More

Bright Brothers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   54
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 45.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 83.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Bright Brothers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 47.09 44.28 6.35
Other Income 0.28 0.32 -12.5
Total Income 47.37 44.6 6.21
Total Expenses 44.47 43.1 3.18
Operating Profit 2.9 1.5 93.33
Net Profit 0.3 -0.78 138.46
Equity Capital 5.68 5.68 -
> More on Bright Brothers Ltd Financials Results

Bright Brothers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
XPRO India 51.85 2.17 61.23
Mitsu Chem 156.00 1.30 60.53
Natl. Plastic 62.60 2.62 57.15
Bright Brothers 95.25 -0.68 54.10
Texmo Pipes 21.10 0.24 52.79
Sri KPR Inds. 26.00 4.00 52.39
Polylink Poly. 23.60 -3.48 52.20
> More on Bright Brothers Ltd Peer Group

Bright Brothers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 30.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.65
> More on Bright Brothers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Bright Brothers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.79% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -8.41% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -18.21% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.07% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 22.74% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 64.79% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Bright Brothers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 95.00
96.10
Week Low/High 90.00
102.00
Month Low/High 90.00
107.00
YEAR Low/High 72.55
132.00
All TIME Low/High 4.50
132.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bright Brothers: