Bright Brothers Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'46, Bright Brothers (BBL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. BBL was promoted by S T Bhogwani. Other companies in the Bright group are Brite Automotives & Plastics, T W Bhojwani Leasing Pvt Ltd and Bright International Casettes Pvt Ltd. In Dec.'94, BBL came out with a public issue of 10.65 lac equity shares at a premium of ...> More