Bright Brothers Ltd.
|BSE: 526731
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BRIGHTBROS
|ISIN Code: INE630D01010
|BSE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|95.25
|
-0.65
(-0.68%)
|
OPEN
96.10
|
HIGH
96.10
|
LOW
95.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bright Brothers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|96.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|95.90
|VOLUME
|1268
|52-Week high
|132.30
|52-Week low
|72.55
|P/E
|45.79
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|54
|Buy Price
|95.25
|Buy Qty
|84.00
|Sell Price
|98.50
|Sell Qty
|98.00
About Bright Brothers Ltd.
Incorporated as a private limited company in Jul.'46, Bright Brothers (BBL) was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. BBL was promoted by S T Bhogwani. Other companies in the Bright group are Brite Automotives & Plastics, T W Bhojwani Leasing Pvt Ltd and Bright International Casettes Pvt Ltd. In Dec.'94, BBL came out with a public issue of 10.65 lac equity shares at a premium of ...> More
Bright Brothers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|54
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|45.79
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.09
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|83.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.15
Announcement
-
Board Meeting-Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 2017.
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Bright Brothers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|47.09
|44.28
|6.35
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.32
|-12.5
|Total Income
|47.37
|44.6
|6.21
|Total Expenses
|44.47
|43.1
|3.18
|Operating Profit
|2.9
|1.5
|93.33
|Net Profit
|0.3
|-0.78
|138.46
|Equity Capital
|5.68
|5.68
|-
Bright Brothers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|XPRO India
|51.85
|2.17
|61.23
|Mitsu Chem
|156.00
|1.30
|60.53
|Natl. Plastic
|62.60
|2.62
|57.15
|Bright Brothers
|95.25
|-0.68
|54.10
|Texmo Pipes
|21.10
|0.24
|52.79
|Sri KPR Inds.
|26.00
|4.00
|52.39
|Polylink Poly.
|23.60
|-3.48
|52.20
Bright Brothers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bright Brothers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.79%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-8.41%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-18.21%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|22.74%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|64.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bright Brothers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|95.00
|
|96.10
|Week Low/High
|90.00
|
|102.00
|Month Low/High
|90.00
|
|107.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.55
|
|132.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.50
|
|132.00
