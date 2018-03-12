You are here » Home
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 532113
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE957E01023
|
BSE
13:09 | 12 Mar
|
0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.20
|CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|1501
|52-Week high
|0.21
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|3.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.20
|Buy Qty
|8501.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Limited is engaged in the leasing, shares transaction, and hire purchase businesses. The company is based in Mumbai, India
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance, a Vadodara based company was incorporated in 1990. The company came up with a public issue on July 16,1996 with an issue size of Rs 4,04,99,760 (Rs 10 per share offered at par) Post IPO, the paid up equity capital of ...> More
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-25.93%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.20
|Week Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.20
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|12.00
Quick Links for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance: