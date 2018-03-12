JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 532113 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE957E01023
BSE 13:09 | 12 Mar 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 1501
52-Week high 0.21
52-Week low 0.19
P/E 3.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.20
Buy Qty 8501.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 1501
52-Week high 0.21
52-Week low 0.19
P/E 3.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.20
Buy Qty 8501.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Limited is engaged in the leasing, shares transaction, and hire purchase businesses. The company is based in Mumbai, India Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance, a Vadodara based company was incorporated in 1990. The company came up with a public issue on July 16,1996 with an issue size of Rs 4,04,99,760 (Rs 10 per share offered at par) Post IPO, the paid up equity capital of ...> More

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.33
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.58
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.12 -
Total Expenses 0.06 0.08 -25
Operating Profit 0.06 -0.08 175
Net Profit 0.06 -0.08 175
Equity Capital 5.65 5.65 -
> More on Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Financials Results

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ekam Leasing 3.96 -4.58 1.19
Blue Chip India 0.21 0.00 1.16
Proaim Enterp. 0.90 0.00 1.14
Brijlaxmi Leas. 0.20 0.00 1.13
Jay Energy 0.33 0.00 1.12
Kumbhat Fin. 2.35 -4.86 1.12
Ushakiran Fin. 4.30 1.09
> More on Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Group

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.73
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 72.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.13
> More on Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -25.93% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.20
0.20
Week Low/High 0.20
0.00
Month Low/High 0.20
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
12.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance: