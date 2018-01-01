JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.

BSE: 532113 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE957E01023
BSE 13:09 | 12 Mar 0.20 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.20

 HIGH

0.20

 LOW

0.20
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 1501
52-Week high 0.21
52-Week low 0.19
P/E 3.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.20
Buy Qty 8501.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.20
CLOSE 0.20
VOLUME 1501
52-Week high 0.21
52-Week low 0.19
P/E 3.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.20
Buy Qty 8501.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. (BRIJLAXMILEAS) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) N.A.
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 1
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 532113
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group XT
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Vadodara Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance: