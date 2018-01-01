You are here » Home
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 532113
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE957E01023
|
BSE
13:09 | 12 Mar
|
0.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.20
|
HIGH
0.20
|
LOW
0.20
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd
|OPEN
|0.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|1501
|52-Week high
|0.21
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|3.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.20
|Buy Qty
|8501.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.20
|CLOSE
|0.20
|VOLUME
|1501
|52-Week high
|0.21
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|3.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.20
|Buy Qty
|8501.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Brijlaxmi Leasing & Finance Ltd. (BRIJLAXMILEAS) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|N.A.
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|1
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|532113
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|XT
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Vadodara Stock Exchange
