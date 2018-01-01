You are here » Home » » Britannia Industries Ltd
Britannia Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 500825
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: BRITANNIA
|ISIN Code: INE216A01022
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|4872.35
|
31.70
(0.65%)
|
OPEN
4885.85
|
HIGH
4893.90
|
LOW
4824.95
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|4866.80
|
25.00
(0.52%)
|
OPEN
4875.00
|
HIGH
4895.00
|
LOW
4820.75
|OPEN
|4885.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4840.65
|VOLUME
|2583
|52-Week high
|5057.25
|52-Week low
|3079.95
|P/E
|65.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58,493
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4875.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4841.80
|VOLUME
|72850
|52-Week high
|5065.80
|52-Week low
|3077.00
|P/E
|65.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58,493
|Buy Price
|4854.00
|Buy Qty
|31.00
|Sell Price
|4866.40
|Sell Qty
|16.00
|OPEN
|4885.85
|CLOSE
|4840.65
|VOLUME
|2583
|52-Week high
|5057.25
|52-Week low
|3079.95
|P/E
|65.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58,493
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|4875.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4841.80
|VOLUME
|72850
|52-Week high
|5065.80
|52-Week low
|3077.00
|P/E
|65.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58492.56
|Buy Price
|4854.00
|Buy Qty
|31.00
|Sell Price
|4866.40
|Sell Qty
|16.00
Britannia Industries Ltd. (BRITANNIA) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|Bajaj Hindusthan
|10.07
|-6.06
|10559.09
|7728.17
|36.05
|10999.66
|Natl.Fertilizer
|55.65
|-0.80
|4602.76
|4058.53
|50.57
|8973.55
|UPL
|718.45
|0.83
|7765.00
|5116.00
|272.00
|8753.00
|G S F C
|122.40
|2.04
|2219.17
|2018.96
|271.68
|7874.77
|G N F C
|407.20
|1.34
|7710.16
|4422.81
|14.41
|6834.30
|Chambal Fert.
|158.60
|3.39
|1248.69
|1098.84
|1706.84
|6697.39
|Sh.Renuka Sugar
|15.40
|-0.96
|5408.78
|4159.70
|32.68
|6668.64
|R C F
|73.15
|-2.79
|1829.35
|1541.59
|107.24
|5078.39
|Coromandel Inter
|506.65
|-0.70
|2394.12
|1323.62
|21.96
|5068.12
|Nestle India
|7620.40
|-0.39
|5259.98
|2729.46
|188.17
|5019.06
|Tata Global
|275.40
|2.63
|415.01
|213.79
|11.50
|3947.68
|Varun Beverages
|618.90
|-2.07
|4177.44
|3031.68
|68.94
|3726.65
|Zuari Agro Chem.
|487.50
|-2.24
|437.79
|374.16
|129.39
|3595.27
|Deepak Fert.
|322.00
|3.07
|2184.82
|1965.57
|384.61
|3587.68
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6703.05
|1.59
|631.61
|487.43
|57.67
|3367.42
|Balrampur Chini
|86.75
|2.06
|1621.36
|1412.30
|6.13
|3333.11
|KRBL
|468.45
|6.71
|1481.11
|998.37
|1.71
|2966.54
|Nagarjuna Fert.
|16.25
|0.00
|2833.69
|2657.58
|8.10
|2915.00
|Dhampur Sugar
|162.95
|11.08
|2293.28
|1491.99
|27.12
|2902.34
|Britannia Inds.
|4872.35
|0.65
|975.40
|824.07
|29.77
|2606.90
Quick Links for Britannia Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices