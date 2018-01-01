JUST IN
Britannia Industries Ltd.

BSE: 500825 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: BRITANNIA ISIN Code: INE216A01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4872.35 31.70
(0.65%)
OPEN

4885.85

 HIGH

4893.90

 LOW

4824.95
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 4866.80 25.00
(0.52%)
OPEN

4875.00

 HIGH

4895.00

 LOW

4820.75
OPEN 4885.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4840.65
VOLUME 2583
52-Week high 5057.25
52-Week low 3079.95
P/E 65.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 58,493
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Britannia Industries Ltd. (BRITANNIA) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
Bajaj Hindusthan 10.07 -6.06 10559.09 7728.17 36.05 10999.66
Natl.Fertilizer 55.65 -0.80 4602.76 4058.53 50.57 8973.55
UPL 718.45 0.83 7765.00 5116.00 272.00 8753.00
G S F C 122.40 2.04 2219.17 2018.96 271.68 7874.77
G N F C 407.20 1.34 7710.16 4422.81 14.41 6834.30
Chambal Fert. 158.60 3.39 1248.69 1098.84 1706.84 6697.39
Sh.Renuka Sugar 15.40 -0.96 5408.78 4159.70 32.68 6668.64
R C F 73.15 -2.79 1829.35 1541.59 107.24 5078.39
Coromandel Inter 506.65 -0.70 2394.12 1323.62 21.96 5068.12
Nestle India 7620.40 -0.39 5259.98 2729.46 188.17 5019.06
Tata Global 275.40 2.63 415.01 213.79 11.50 3947.68
Varun Beverages 618.90 -2.07 4177.44 3031.68 68.94 3726.65
Zuari Agro Chem. 487.50 -2.24 437.79 374.16 129.39 3595.27
Deepak Fert. 322.00 3.07 2184.82 1965.57 384.61 3587.68
GlaxoSmith C H L 6703.05 1.59 631.61 487.43 57.67 3367.42
Balrampur Chini 86.75 2.06 1621.36 1412.30 6.13 3333.11
KRBL 468.45 6.71 1481.11 998.37 1.71 2966.54
Nagarjuna Fert. 16.25 0.00 2833.69 2657.58 8.10 2915.00
Dhampur Sugar 162.95 11.08 2293.28 1491.99 27.12 2902.34
Britannia Inds. 4872.35 0.65 975.40 824.07 29.77 2606.90
