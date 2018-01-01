You are here » Home
» » Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd.
|BSE: 534731
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE830N01015
|
BSE
15:14 | 12 Mar
|
0.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.80
|
HIGH
0.80
|
LOW
0.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd
|OPEN
|0.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.80
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|1.68
|52-Week low
|0.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.80
|Sell Qty
|81008.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.80
|CLOSE
|0.80
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|1.68
|52-Week low
|0.55
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.80
|Sell Qty
|81008.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd. (BRONZEINFRA) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|14-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-12-2017
|Board Meeting
|Sub. : Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the unaudited financial ...
|14-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Sub.: Intimation of Board Meeting to considered the unaudited financial ...
|29-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR), t...
|14-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|14-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|02-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|28-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimatio...
|13-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20-10-2015
|Board Meeting
|Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|13-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|08-10-2014
|Board Meeting
|Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
|30-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of ...
|15-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Quick Links for Bronze Infra-Tech: