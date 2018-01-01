JUST IN
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd.

BSE: 534731 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE830N01015
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 0.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.80

 HIGH

0.80

 LOW

0.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd
OPEN 0.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.80
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 1.68
52-Week low 0.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.80
Sell Qty 81008.00
Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd. (BRONZEINFRA) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
14-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-12-2017 Board Meeting Sub. : Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the unaudited financial ...
14-08-2017 Board Meeting Sub.: Intimation of Board Meeting to considered the unaudited financial ...
29-05-2017 Board Meeting Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR), t...
14-02-2017 Board Meeting Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
14-11-2016 Board Meeting Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
02-08-2016 Board Meeting Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
28-05-2016 Board Meeting Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE regarding Board Meeting Intimatio...
13-02-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
20-10-2015 Board Meeting Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
13-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2015 Board Meeting Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
08-10-2014 Board Meeting Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Di...
30-05-2014 Board Meeting Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd. will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of ...
15-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

