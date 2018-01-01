JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd.

BSE: 534731 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE830N01015
BSE 15:14 | 12 Mar 0.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.80

 HIGH

0.80

 LOW

0.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.80
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 1.68
52-Week low 0.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.80
Sell Qty 81008.00
OPEN 0.80
CLOSE 0.80
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 1.68
52-Week low 0.55
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.80
Sell Qty 81008.00

Bronze Infra-Tech Ltd. (BRONZEINFRA) - Historical Prices

Historical Prices

Daily: Monthly: Yearly:
From: From:
To: To:

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bronze Infra-Tech: