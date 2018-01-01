You are here » Home » » BS Ltd
BS Ltd.
|BSE: 533276
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BSLIMITED
|ISIN Code: INE043K01029
|BSE 15:10 | 12 Mar
|1.20
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.25
|
HIGH
1.25
|
LOW
1.15
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|1.15
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
1.10
|
HIGH
1.20
|
LOW
1.10
|OPEN
|1.25
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.20
|VOLUME
|54481
|52-Week high
|2.50
|52-Week low
|1.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|53
|Buy Price
|1.16
|Buy Qty
|3746.00
|Sell Price
|1.20
|Sell Qty
|21500.00
|OPEN
|1.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.15
|VOLUME
|466364
|52-Week high
|2.50
|52-Week low
|1.10
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|53
|Buy Price
|1.15
|Buy Qty
|34630.00
|Sell Price
|1.20
|Sell Qty
|47247.00
BS Ltd. (BSLIMITED) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|SPLIT DATE - BSE
|SPLIT DATE - NSE
|FROM
|TO
|14-11-2013
|Split
|21-01-2014
|21-01-2014
|10.00
|1.00
