BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 532123
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: BSELINFRA
|ISIN Code: INE395A01016
|
BSE
15:23 | 12 Mar
|
4.10
|
-0.10
(-2.38%)
|
OPEN
4.05
|
HIGH
4.40
|
LOW
4.05
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
4.10
|
-0.15
(-3.53%)
|
OPEN
4.35
|
HIGH
4.40
|
LOW
4.05
|OPEN
|4.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.20
|VOLUME
|75857
|52-Week high
|7.92
|52-Week low
|3.11
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|4.06
|Buy Qty
|1772.00
|Sell Price
|4.13
|Sell Qty
|2000.00
|OPEN
|4.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.25
|VOLUME
|151786
|52-Week high
|7.90
|52-Week low
|3.60
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|34
|Buy Price
|4.05
|Buy Qty
|19686.00
|Sell Price
|4.10
|Sell Qty
|8117.00
About BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd is an India-based real estate development company. The main business activity of BSEL Infrastructure Realty involves real estate development like construction of hotels, IT parks, business arcades, and shopping malls. They also offer all infrastructure related developmental services at competitive prices. They are a pioneer and one of the market leaders among the rea...> More
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.14
|0.16
|-12.5
|Other Income
|1.09
|2
|-45.5
|Total Income
|1.23
|2.15
|-42.79
|Total Expenses
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.93
|1.86
|-50
|Net Profit
|0.67
|1.78
|-62.36
|Equity Capital
|82.62
|82.62
| -
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - Peer Group
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.09%
|-12.77%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.54%
|-16.33%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-13.50%
|-13.68%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.07%
|-8.89%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|54.72%
|54.72%
|17.24%
|19.01%
BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.05
|
|4.40
|Week Low/High
|4.05
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.05
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.11
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.97
|
|119.00
Quick Links for BSEL Infrastructure Realty: