JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.

BSE: 532123 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: BSELINFRA ISIN Code: INE395A01016
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 4.10 -0.10
(-2.38%)
OPEN

4.05

 HIGH

4.40

 LOW

4.05
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 4.10 -0.15
(-3.53%)
OPEN

4.35

 HIGH

4.40

 LOW

4.05
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.20
VOLUME 75857
52-Week high 7.92
52-Week low 3.11
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 34
Buy Price 4.06
Buy Qty 1772.00
Sell Price 4.13
Sell Qty 2000.00
OPEN 4.05
CLOSE 4.20
VOLUME 75857
52-Week high 7.92
52-Week low 3.11
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 34
Buy Price 4.06
Buy Qty 1772.00
Sell Price 4.13
Sell Qty 2000.00

About BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd.

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd is an India-based real estate development company. The main business activity of BSEL Infrastructure Realty involves real estate development like construction of hotels, IT parks, business arcades, and shopping malls. They also offer all infrastructure related developmental services at competitive prices. They are a pioneer and one of the market leaders among the rea...> More

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   34
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 60.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 0.16 -12.5
Other Income 1.09 2 -45.5
Total Income 1.23 2.15 -42.79
Total Expenses 0.3 0.3 0
Operating Profit 0.93 1.86 -50
Net Profit 0.67 1.78 -62.36
Equity Capital 82.62 82.62 -
> More on BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd Financials Results

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Valecha Eng. 19.00 -4.76 42.81
Alpine Housing 31.25 -4.87 40.59
Navkar Builders 21.20 4.95 36.99
BSEL Infra. 4.10 -2.38 33.87
Simplex Projects 23.85 -3.25 30.05
Shashijit Infra. 31.95 -3.62 27.54
Neo Infracon 48.40 2.98 25.70
> More on BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd Peer Group

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 26.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.33
> More on BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd Share Holding Pattern

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.09% -12.77% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.54% -16.33% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -13.50% -13.68% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.00% 0.00% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.07% -8.89% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 54.72% 54.72% 17.24% 19.01%

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.05
4.40
Week Low/High 4.05
5.00
Month Low/High 4.05
5.00
YEAR Low/High 3.11
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.97
119.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for BSEL Infrastructure Realty: