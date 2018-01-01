BSL Ltd.
|BSE: 514045
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BSL
|ISIN Code: INE594B01012
|BSE 14:50 | 12 Mar
|62.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
62.10
|
HIGH
64.00
|
LOW
62.10
|NSE LIVE 15:19 | 12 Mar
|63.50
|
1.45
(2.34%)
|
OPEN
62.05
|
HIGH
63.75
|
LOW
62.00
|OPEN
|62.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.50
|VOLUME
|2947
|52-Week high
|131.30
|52-Week low
|52.55
|P/E
|20.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|62.90
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|63.90
|Sell Qty
|70.00
|OPEN
|62.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.05
|VOLUME
|16932
|52-Week high
|131.40
|52-Week low
|52.55
|P/E
|20.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|63.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|63.75
|Sell Qty
|123.00
|OPEN
|62.10
|CLOSE
|62.50
|VOLUME
|2947
|52-Week high
|131.30
|52-Week low
|52.55
|P/E
|20.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64
|Buy Price
|62.90
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|63.90
|Sell Qty
|70.00
|OPEN
|62.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|62.05
|VOLUME
|16932
|52-Week high
|131.40
|52-Week low
|52.55
|P/E
|20.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|64.31
|Buy Price
|63.50
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|63.75
|Sell Qty
|123.00
About BSL Ltd.
Incorporated on 24 Oct.'70, BSL was promoted as Bhartiya Udyog Sangh by S M Sureka and was taken over in 1971 by Jhunjhunwala. It manufactures polyester-viscose, polyester-woollen and 100% woollen fabrics, polyester-wool blended and 100% woollen and worsted yarn. It markets its products under the BSL Suitings brand. It has a wide network of area-wise agents, wholesale dealers and retailers through...> More
BSL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|64
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.98
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.97
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.92
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|75.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.83
BSL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|97.5
|113.92
|-14.41
|Other Income
|1.82
|0.64
|184.38
|Total Income
|99.32
|114.56
|-13.3
|Total Expenses
|91.32
|104.87
|-12.92
|Operating Profit
|8
|9.69
|-17.44
|Net Profit
|0.22
|1.14
|-80.7
|Equity Capital
|10.29
|10.29
|-
BSL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Angel Fibers
|27.40
|0.74
|68.50
|SPL Inds.
|23.05
|-1.28
|66.84
|Aunde India
|60.00
|-1.96
|64.32
|BSL
|62.50
|0.00
|64.31
|Super Spinning
|11.45
|-2.55
|62.97
|Deepak Spinners
|84.60
|-1.63
|60.83
|Raghuvir Synth
|155.00
|3.26
|60.14
BSL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
BSL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.28%
|-14.42%
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-29.74%
|-27.22%
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-19.61%
|-7.84%
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|-1.03%
|1.36%
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|-12.53%
|-10.56%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|76.06%
|89.55%
|17.24%
|19.02%
BSL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|62.10
|
|64.00
|Week Low/High
|60.95
|
|76.00
|Month Low/High
|60.95
|
|91.00
|YEAR Low/High
|52.55
|
|131.00
|All TIME Low/High
|9.35
|
|155.00
Quick Links for BSL:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices