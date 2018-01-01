JUST IN
BSL Ltd.

BSE: 514045 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BSL ISIN Code: INE594B01012
BSE 14:50 | 12 Mar 62.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

62.10

 HIGH

64.00

 LOW

62.10
NSE LIVE 15:19 | 12 Mar 63.50 1.45
(2.34%)
OPEN

62.05

 HIGH

63.75

 LOW

62.00
About BSL Ltd.

BSL Ltd

Incorporated on 24 Oct.'70, BSL was promoted as Bhartiya Udyog Sangh by S M Sureka and was taken over in 1971 by Jhunjhunwala. It manufactures polyester-viscose, polyester-woollen and 100% woollen fabrics, polyester-wool blended and 100% woollen and worsted yarn. It markets its products under the BSL Suitings brand. It has a wide network of area-wise agents, wholesale dealers and retailers through...> More

BSL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   64
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.97
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.92
Book Value / Share () [*S] 75.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

BSL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 97.5 113.92 -14.41
Other Income 1.82 0.64 184.38
Total Income 99.32 114.56 -13.3
Total Expenses 91.32 104.87 -12.92
Operating Profit 8 9.69 -17.44
Net Profit 0.22 1.14 -80.7
Equity Capital 10.29 10.29 -
BSL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Angel Fibers 27.40 0.74 68.50
SPL Inds. 23.05 -1.28 66.84
Aunde India 60.00 -1.96 64.32
BSL 62.50 0.00 64.31
Super Spinning 11.45 -2.55 62.97
Deepak Spinners 84.60 -1.63 60.83
Raghuvir Synth 155.00 3.26 60.14
BSL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.44
Banks/FIs 0.32
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 3.88
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.93
BSL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.28% -14.42% 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -29.74% -27.22% -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -19.61% -7.84% 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month -1.03% 1.36% 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year -12.53% -10.56% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 76.06% 89.55% 17.24% 19.02%

BSL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 62.10
64.00
Week Low/High 60.95
76.00
Month Low/High 60.95
91.00
YEAR Low/High 52.55
131.00
All TIME Low/High 9.35
155.00

