Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
|BSE: 517421
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BUTTERFLY
|ISIN Code: INE295F01017
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|486.35
|
3.40
(0.70%)
|
OPEN
482.00
|
HIGH
490.45
|
LOW
482.00
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|488.00
|
7.00
(1.46%)
|
OPEN
476.00
|
HIGH
492.65
|
LOW
476.00
About Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances (Formerly Know as Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1986. The company manufactures a comprehensive range of home appliances kitchen products and cookware.The company is a pioneer in Stainless Steel Appliances started operations four decades ago. The company was the first in India to introduce Stainless Steel Pressure Cookers and Vacuum Flasks...> More
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|870
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Jul 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|101.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.80
News
Announcement
-
Results Presentation For The Third Quarter Ended On 31.12.2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Thursday 8Th February 2018 At 12 Noon
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|141.01
|80.22
|75.78
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.53
|83.02
|Total Income
|141.98
|80.74
|75.85
|Total Expenses
|132.35
|99.6
|32.88
|Operating Profit
|9.63
|-18.86
|151.06
|Net Profit
|1.68
|-26.23
|106.4
|Equity Capital
|17.88
|17.88
|-
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Genus Power
|53.15
|-1.48
|1367.02
|MIRC Electronics
|48.05
|0.21
|1109.96
|LEEL Electricals
|240.45
|0.48
|969.73
|Butterfly Gan Ap
|486.35
|0.70
|869.59
|Orient Paper
|38.65
|0.91
|820.15
|Timex Group
|48.35
|-1.02
|488.34
|Videocon Inds.
|14.05
|4.93
|469.92
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.76%
|-4.59%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.35%
|-15.38%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.43%
|-6.12%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|171.32%
|171.56%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|184.08%
|179.34%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|133.93%
|132.60%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|482.00
|
|490.45
|Week Low/High
|461.00
|
|515.00
|Month Low/High
|461.00
|
|580.00
|YEAR Low/High
|157.00
|
|661.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|
|661.00
