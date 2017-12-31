Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances (Formerly Know as Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1986. The company manufactures a comprehensive range of home appliances kitchen products and cookware.The company is a pioneer in Stainless Steel Appliances started operations four decades ago. The company was the first in India to introduce Stainless Steel Pressure Cookers and Vacuum Flasks...> More