Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.

BSE: 517421 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BUTTERFLY ISIN Code: INE295F01017
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 486.35 3.40
(0.70%)
OPEN

482.00

 HIGH

490.45

 LOW

482.00
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 488.00 7.00
(1.46%)
OPEN

476.00

 HIGH

492.65

 LOW

476.00
About Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances (Formerly Know as Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1986. The company manufactures a comprehensive range of home appliances kitchen products and cookware.The company is a pioneer in Stainless Steel Appliances started operations four decades ago. The company was the first in India to introduce Stainless Steel Pressure Cookers and Vacuum Flasks...> More

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   870
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 101.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.80
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 141.01 80.22 75.78
Other Income 0.97 0.53 83.02
Total Income 141.98 80.74 75.85
Total Expenses 132.35 99.6 32.88
Operating Profit 9.63 -18.86 151.06
Net Profit 1.68 -26.23 106.4
Equity Capital 17.88 17.88 -
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Genus Power 53.15 -1.48 1367.02
MIRC Electronics 48.05 0.21 1109.96
LEEL Electricals 240.45 0.48 969.73
Butterfly Gan Ap 486.35 0.70 869.59
Orient Paper 38.65 0.91 820.15
Timex Group 48.35 -1.02 488.34
Videocon Inds. 14.05 4.93 469.92
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.13
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.64
Indian Public 18.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.02
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.76% -4.59% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.35% -15.38% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.43% -6.12% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 171.32% 171.56% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 184.08% 179.34% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 133.93% 132.60% 17.24% 19.02%

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 482.00
490.45
Week Low/High 461.00
515.00
Month Low/High 461.00
580.00
YEAR Low/High 157.00
661.00
All TIME Low/High 0.40
661.00

