C J Gelatine Products Ltd.
|BSE: 507515
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE557D01015
|
BSE
LIVE
10:47 | 28 Feb
|
9.73
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
9.25
|
HIGH
9.73
|
LOW
9.25
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
C J Gelatine Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About C J Gelatine Products Ltd.
C J Gelatine Products Ltd
C J Gelatine Products Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983. The company is involved in the manufacture of Gelatin and di-calcium phosphate at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More
C J Gelatine Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
C J Gelatine Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.88
|4.9
|40.41
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.04
|-75
|Total Income
|6.89
|4.93
|39.76
|Total Expenses
|6.56
|4.44
|47.75
|Operating Profit
|0.33
|0.49
|-32.65
|Net Profit
|0.1
|0.2
|-50
|Equity Capital
|4.81
|4.81
| -
C J Gelatine Products Ltd - Peer Group
C J Gelatine Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
C J Gelatine Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.16%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.46%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|16.67%
|NA
|1.72%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.10%
|4.44%
|1 Year
|-2.70%
|NA
|16.77%
|16.23%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.83%
|18.49%
C J Gelatine Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|9.25
|
|9.73
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|9.73
|Month Low/High
|9.25
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.04
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.35
|
|60.00
Quick Links for C J Gelatine Products: