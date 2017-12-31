JUST IN
C J Gelatine Products Ltd.

BSE: 507515 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE557D01015
BSE LIVE 10:47 | 28 Feb 9.73 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

9.25

 HIGH

9.73

 LOW

9.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan C J Gelatine Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About C J Gelatine Products Ltd.

C J Gelatine Products Ltd

C J Gelatine Products Ltd was incorporated in the year 1983. The company is involved in the manufacture of Gelatin and di-calcium phosphate at Raisen in Madhya Pradesh. The company's shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange....> More

C J Gelatine Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

C J Gelatine Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.88 4.9 40.41
Other Income 0.01 0.04 -75
Total Income 6.89 4.93 39.76
Total Expenses 6.56 4.44 47.75
Operating Profit 0.33 0.49 -32.65
Net Profit 0.1 0.2 -50
Equity Capital 4.81 4.81 -
C J Gelatine Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Caprolactam Chem 11.16 -4.94 5.13
Hemo Organic 14.45 -4.93 5.01
Genus Prime 3.53 4.75 4.96
C J Gelatine 9.73 0.00 4.68
Pratiksha Chem. 8.40 -1.98 4.68
Magna Colours 4.06 -4.92 4.67
Dujodwala Paper 6.65 -5.00 4.10
C J Gelatine Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.93
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.92
C J Gelatine Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.16% -0.79%
1 Month NA NA -1.46% -0.76%
3 Month 16.67% NA 1.72% 1.07%
6 Month NA NA 5.10% 4.44%
1 Year -2.70% NA 16.77% 16.23%
3 Year NA NA 16.83% 18.49%

C J Gelatine Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 9.25
9.73
Week Low/High 0.00
9.73
Month Low/High 9.25
10.00
YEAR Low/High 7.04
14.00
All TIME Low/High 1.35
60.00

