Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), the company's history dates back to when it was incorporated in 18th November of the year 1965. Formerly known as Madras Refineries Limited (MRL) was formed as a joint venture between the Government of India (GOI), AMOCO and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) having a share holding in the ratio 74%: 13%: 13% respectively. CPCL has two refineries with ...> More