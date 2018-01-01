You are here » Home
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 500110
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: CHENNPETRO
|ISIN Code: INE178A01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:44 | 12 Mar
|
341.95
|
0.60
(0.18%)
|
OPEN
349.90
|
HIGH
349.90
|
LOW
339.20
|
NSE
LIVE
13:33 | 12 Mar
|
341.20
|
-0.65
(-0.19%)
|
OPEN
346.00
|
HIGH
346.90
|
LOW
338.80
|OPEN
|349.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|341.35
|VOLUME
|11075
|52-Week high
|477.10
|52-Week low
|336.35
|P/E
|5.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,092
|Buy Price
|341.00
|Buy Qty
|128.00
|Sell Price
|341.95
|Sell Qty
|118.00
|OPEN
|346.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|341.85
|VOLUME
|120557
|52-Week high
|480.50
|52-Week low
|335.95
|P/E
|5.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,092
|Buy Price
|340.90
|Buy Qty
|20.00
|Sell Price
|341.25
|Sell Qty
|109.00
About Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), the company's history dates back to when it was incorporated in 18th November of the year 1965. Formerly known as Madras Refineries Limited (MRL) was formed as a joint venture between the Government of India (GOI), AMOCO and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) having a share holding in the ratio 74%: 13%: 13% respectively. CPCL has two refineries with ...> More
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8587.17
|7266.69
|18.17
|Other Income
|73.9
|2.7
|2637.04
|Total Income
|8661.07
|7269.39
|19.14
|Total Expenses
|7753.57
|6728.19
|15.24
|Operating Profit
|907.5
|541.2
|67.68
|Net Profit
|386.22
|291.09
|32.68
|Equity Capital
|149
|149
| -
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Research Reports
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.15%
|-5.24%
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-9.80%
|-9.35%
|-1.71%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|-18.02%
|-16.78%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|-25.24%
|-23.01%
|4.83%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|-7.00%
|-7.68%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|326.37%
|352.82%
|16.53%
|18.27%
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|339.20
|
|349.90
|Week Low/High
|336.35
|
|364.00
|Month Low/High
|336.35
|
|386.00
|YEAR Low/High
|336.35
|
|477.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.60
|
|490.00
