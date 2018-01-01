JUST IN
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 500110 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: CHENNPETRO ISIN Code: INE178A01016
BSE LIVE 13:44 | 12 Mar 341.95 0.60
(0.18%)
OPEN

349.90

 HIGH

349.90

 LOW

339.20
NSE LIVE 13:33 | 12 Mar 341.20 -0.65
(-0.19%)
OPEN

346.00

 HIGH

346.90

 LOW

338.80
OPEN 349.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 341.35
VOLUME 11075
52-Week high 477.10
52-Week low 336.35
P/E 5.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,092
Buy Price 341.00
Buy Qty 128.00
Sell Price 341.95
Sell Qty 118.00
About Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), the company's history dates back to when it was incorporated in 18th November of the year 1965. Formerly known as Madras Refineries Limited (MRL) was formed as a joint venture between the Government of India (GOI), AMOCO and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) having a share holding in the ratio 74%: 13%: 13% respectively. CPCL has two refineries with

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,092
EPS - TTM () [*S] 60.81
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   210.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 6.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 220.66
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8587.17 7266.69 18.17
Other Income 73.9 2.7 2637.04
Total Income 8661.07 7269.39 19.14
Total Expenses 7753.57 6728.19 15.24
Operating Profit 907.5 541.2 67.68
Net Profit 386.22 291.09 32.68
Equity Capital 149 149 -
> More on Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Financials Results

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
B P C L 441.35 0.58 95739.85
H P C L 359.15 0.55 54727.99
M R P L 115.40 -0.30 20225.00
C P C L 341.95 0.18 5091.98
Nagar.Oil Refin. 3.85 -0.77 164.86
Cals Refineries 0.10 0.00 82.94
> More on Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Peer Group

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.29
Banks/FIs 4.91
FIIs 11.82
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.20
Indian Public 8.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.50
> More on Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
15/11 Centrum Broking Hold 261.51 PDF IconDetails
> More on Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Research Reports

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.15% -5.24% -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month -9.80% -9.35% -1.71% -0.94%
3 Month -18.02% -16.78% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month -25.24% -23.01% 4.83% 4.25%
1 Year -7.00% -7.68% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year 326.37% 352.82% 16.53% 18.27%

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 339.20
349.90
Week Low/High 336.35
364.00
Month Low/High 336.35
386.00
YEAR Low/High 336.35
477.00
All TIME Low/High 17.60
490.00

