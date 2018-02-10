Calcom Vision Ltd

Calcom Vision Ltd is an Original Designer and Manufacturer (ODM) of Televisions, CTV Chassis, Emergency Lanterns and Electronic Ballast and Luminaries. The company is engaged in the business manufacturing Electronic sub assembly. Their customers include Philips, LG, and Osram amongst others. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Calcom Vision Ltd was inco...> More