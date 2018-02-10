Calcom Vision Ltd.
|BSE: 517236
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE216C01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|13.47
|
-0.21
(-1.54%)
|
OPEN
13.68
|
HIGH
13.68
|
LOW
13.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Calcom Vision Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.68
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.68
|VOLUME
|87630
|52-Week high
|13.68
|52-Week low
|3.98
|P/E
|8.26
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|13.47
|Buy Qty
|1000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Calcom Vision Ltd.
Calcom Vision Ltd is an Original Designer and Manufacturer (ODM) of Televisions, CTV Chassis, Emergency Lanterns and Electronic Ballast and Luminaries. The company is engaged in the business manufacturing Electronic sub assembly. Their customers include Philips, LG, and Osram amongst others. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Calcom Vision Ltd was inco...> More
Calcom Vision Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|11
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.26
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-4.99
Calcom Vision Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.34
|3.35
|59.4
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.02
|1100
|Total Income
|5.59
|3.38
|65.38
|Total Expenses
|5.2
|3.04
|71.05
|Operating Profit
|0.39
|0.34
|14.71
|Net Profit
|0.02
|0.25
|-92
|Equity Capital
|8.11
|5.68
|-
Calcom Vision Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gorani Inds.
|23.10
|0.00
|12.57
|Gujarat Poly
|13.50
|-4.93
|11.54
|Thakral Services
|9.63
|4.90
|11.30
|Calcom Vision
|13.47
|-1.54
|10.92
|Trend Electronic
|11.69
|-4.96
|8.77
|Artech Power
|5.19
|4.85
|7.70
|Fine Line Cir.
|11.13
|-4.95
|5.35
Calcom Vision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Calcom Vision Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.54%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|37.03%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|169.94%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|271.07%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Calcom Vision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.00
|
|13.68
|Week Low/High
|13.00
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|13.00
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.98
|
|14.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.66
|
|63.00
