Calcom Vision Ltd.

BSE: 517236 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE216C01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 13.47 -0.21
(-1.54%)
OPEN

13.68

 HIGH

13.68

 LOW

13.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Calcom Vision Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Calcom Vision Ltd.

Calcom Vision Ltd

Calcom Vision Ltd is an Original Designer and Manufacturer (ODM) of Televisions, CTV Chassis, Emergency Lanterns and Electronic Ballast and Luminaries. The company is engaged in the business manufacturing Electronic sub assembly. Their customers include Philips, LG, and Osram amongst others. The company is having their manufacturing unit at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Calcom Vision Ltd was inco...

Calcom Vision Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.26
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] -4.99
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Calcom Vision Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.34 3.35 59.4
Other Income 0.24 0.02 1100
Total Income 5.59 3.38 65.38
Total Expenses 5.2 3.04 71.05
Operating Profit 0.39 0.34 14.71
Net Profit 0.02 0.25 -92
Equity Capital 8.11 5.68 -
Calcom Vision Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gorani Inds. 23.10 0.00 12.57
Gujarat Poly 13.50 -4.93 11.54
Thakral Services 9.63 4.90 11.30
Calcom Vision 13.47 -1.54 10.92
Trend Electronic 11.69 -4.96 8.77
Artech Power 5.19 4.85 7.70
Fine Line Cir. 11.13 -4.95 5.35
Calcom Vision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.99
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 21.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.08
Calcom Vision Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.54% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.54% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 37.03% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 169.94% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 271.07% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Calcom Vision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.00
13.68
Week Low/High 13.00
14.00
Month Low/High 13.00
14.00
YEAR Low/High 3.98
14.00
All TIME Low/High 0.66
63.00

