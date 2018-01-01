You are here » Home
California Software Company Ltd.
|BSE: 532386
|Sector: IT
|NSE: CALSOFT
|ISIN Code: INE526B01014
|
BSE
14:37 | 12 Mar
|
46.50
|
-2.40
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
51.30
|
HIGH
51.30
|
LOW
46.50
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
44.85
|
-2.35
(-4.98%)
|
OPEN
45.00
|
HIGH
49.50
|
LOW
44.85
|OPEN
|51.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|48.90
|VOLUME
|6318
|52-Week high
|113.95
|52-Week low
|5.68
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|58
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|46.50
|Sell Qty
|1202.00
About California Software Company Ltd.
California Software Company Ltd
California Software Company (CSCL) was incorporated in Feb.'92 to develop and export software. The company promoted by S Santhosh, T R Sahasranamam and their associates is a joint venture with equity participation from Chemoil Corporation, US (49% stake through its subsidiary Kemoil, Hongkong), a Forbes 400 company and a bunkering major. Chemoil assists the company in marketing, equipment sourcing...> More
California Software Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
California Software Company Ltd - Financial Results
California Software Company Ltd - Peer Group
California Software Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
California Software Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-22.44%
|-25.31%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-31.92%
|-39.06%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-42.66%
|-39.15%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|279.90%
|339.71%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|429.61%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|464.32%
|550.00%
|17.24%
|19.01%
California Software Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|46.50
|
|51.30
|Week Low/High
|46.50
|
|65.00
|Month Low/High
|46.50
|
|75.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.68
|
|114.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.35
|
|143.00
Quick Links for California Software Company: