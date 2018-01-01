JUST IN
California Software Company Ltd.

BSE: 532386 Sector: IT
NSE: CALSOFT ISIN Code: INE526B01014
BSE 14:37 | 12 Mar 46.50 -2.40
(-4.91%)
OPEN

51.30

 HIGH

51.30

 LOW

46.50
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 44.85 -2.35
(-4.98%)
OPEN

45.00

 HIGH

49.50

 LOW

44.85
OPEN 51.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 48.90
VOLUME 6318
52-Week high 113.95
52-Week low 5.68
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 58
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 46.50
Sell Qty 1202.00
About California Software Company Ltd.

California Software Company Ltd

California Software Company (CSCL) was incorporated in Feb.'92 to develop and export software. The company promoted by S Santhosh, T R Sahasranamam and their associates is a joint venture with equity participation from Chemoil Corporation, US (49% stake through its subsidiary Kemoil, Hongkong), a Forbes 400 company and a bunkering major. Chemoil assists the company in marketing, equipment sourcing...> More

California Software Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   58
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -21.65
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.15
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

California Software Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses -0.17 0.33 -151.52
Operating Profit 0.17 -0.33 151.52
Net Profit 0.17 -0.33 151.52
Equity Capital 15.87 12.36 -
California Software Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tera Software 50.20 2.66 62.80
Diamond Infosys. 1.52 0.00 61.10
COSYN 78.90 1.28 59.18
California Soft. 46.50 -4.91 57.52
Softsol India 33.60 5.00 56.52
Megasoft 12.11 -3.97 53.61
Integra Tele. 50.30 0.60 53.12
California Software Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.84
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.93
California Software Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -22.44% -25.31% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -31.92% -39.06% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -42.66% -39.15% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 279.90% 339.71% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 429.61% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 464.32% 550.00% 17.24% 19.01%

California Software Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 46.50
51.30
Week Low/High 46.50
65.00
Month Low/High 46.50
75.00
YEAR Low/High 5.68
114.00
All TIME Low/High 3.35
143.00

