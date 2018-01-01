JUST IN
Cals Refineries Ltd.

BSE: 526652 Sector: Oil & Gas
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE040C01022
BSE 13:52 | 05 Mar 0.10 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.10

 HIGH

0.10

 LOW

0.10
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cals Refineries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cals Refineries Ltd.

Cals Refineries Ltd

Cals Refineries Ltd earlier known as Cals Ltd was incorporated on the July 25, 1984 as a private limited company. Sarvesh Goorha originally promoted the company as a hardware company and now, the company was promoted by the Spice Group, which has undertaken to set up refinery project. In September 22, 1992 the company was converted into a public limited company. The company is promoted by a gro...

Cals Refineries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   83
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] -5.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cals Refineries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.03 -
Total Expenses 0.45 0.38 18.42
Operating Profit -0.45 -0.35 -28.57
Net Profit -0.65 -0.41 -58.54
Equity Capital 829.4 829.4 -
Cals Refineries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
M R P L 116.20 0.39 20365.21
C P C L 347.80 1.89 5179.09
Nagar.Oil Refin. 3.85 -0.77 164.86
Cals Refineries 0.10 0.00 82.94
Cals Refineries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 10.20
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 66.23
Custodians 0.50
Other 6.87
Cals Refineries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -33.33% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 11.11% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cals Refineries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.10
0.10
Week Low/High 0.10
0.00
Month Low/High 0.10
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.09
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.02
13.00

