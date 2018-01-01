Cals Refineries Ltd.
|BSE: 526652
|Sector: Oil & Gas
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE040C01022
|BSE 13:52 | 05 Mar
|0.10
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.10
|
HIGH
0.10
|
LOW
0.10
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cals Refineries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.10
|VOLUME
|1006413
|52-Week high
|0.15
|52-Week low
|0.09
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.10
|Sell Qty
|5006146.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|83
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Cals Refineries Ltd.
Cals Refineries Ltd earlier known as Cals Ltd was incorporated on the July 25, 1984 as a private limited company. Sarvesh Goorha originally promoted the company as a hardware company and now, the company was promoted by the Spice Group, which has undertaken to set up refinery project. In September 22, 1992 the company was converted into a public limited company. The company is promoted by a gro...> More
Cals Refineries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|83
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-0.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-5.00
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Interim Resolution Professional (IRP)
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended On December 2017
Cals Refineries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.45
|0.38
|18.42
|Operating Profit
|-0.45
|-0.35
|-28.57
|Net Profit
|-0.65
|-0.41
|-58.54
|Equity Capital
|829.4
|829.4
|-
Cals Refineries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|M R P L
|116.20
|0.39
|20365.21
|C P C L
|347.80
|1.89
|5179.09
|Nagar.Oil Refin.
|3.85
|-0.77
|164.86
|Cals Refineries
|0.10
|0.00
|82.94
Cals Refineries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-33.33%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|11.11%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cals Refineries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.10
|
|0.10
|Week Low/High
|0.10
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.10
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.09
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.02
|
|13.00
