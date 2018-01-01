Camex Ltd

Camex Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of textile and leather dyestuffs, intermediates, pigments and textile auxiliaries The Company organized into two business segments: Dyes & chemicals and Yarn & Fabric. CAMEX is the brand of the Company. The Company's products include Camective M Series, Camective H & P Series, Camezol Series, Camex HE Series, Camex Wonder S...> More