JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Camex Ltd

Camex Ltd.

BSE: 524440 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE198C01010
BSE 14:09 | 12 Mar 37.50 0.75
(2.04%)
OPEN

36.45

 HIGH

37.50

 LOW

36.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Camex Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 36.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 36.75
VOLUME 2246
52-Week high 47.90
52-Week low 23.05
P/E 35.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 36.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 37.50
Sell Qty 54.00
OPEN 36.45
CLOSE 36.75
VOLUME 2246
52-Week high 47.90
52-Week low 23.05
P/E 35.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 38
Buy Price 36.00
Buy Qty 10.00
Sell Price 37.50
Sell Qty 54.00

About Camex Ltd.

Camex Ltd

Camex Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of textile and leather dyestuffs, intermediates, pigments and textile auxiliaries The Company organized into two business segments: Dyes & chemicals and Yarn & Fabric. CAMEX is the brand of the Company. The Company's products include Camective M Series, Camective H & P Series, Camezol Series, Camex HE Series, Camex Wonder S...> More

Camex Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.05
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 24.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Camex Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 30.2 20.26 49.06
Other Income 0.03 0.01 200
Total Income 30.23 20.26 49.21
Total Expenses 28.71 19.21 49.45
Operating Profit 1.52 1.05 44.76
Net Profit 0.56 0.24 133.33
Equity Capital 10.21 10.21 -
> More on Camex Ltd Financials Results

Camex Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashok Alco-Chem 103.65 3.44 47.68
POCL Enterprises 80.00 3.29 44.64
Vivid Global 45.55 -2.67 41.54
Camex 37.50 2.04 38.29
Daikaffil Chem 62.95 0.32 37.77
Resonance Speci. 32.20 0.63 37.16
Jayshree Chem. 12.55 -1.95 36.81
> More on Camex Ltd Peer Group

Camex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.69
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.09
> More on Camex Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Camex Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.30% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -11.35% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 23.36% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 35.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 39.66% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Camex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 36.00
37.50
Week Low/High 36.00
41.00
Month Low/High 36.00
45.00
YEAR Low/High 23.05
48.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
48.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Camex: