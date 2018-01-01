Camex Ltd.
|BSE: 524440
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE198C01010
|BSE 14:09 | 12 Mar
|37.50
|
0.75
(2.04%)
|
OPEN
36.45
|
HIGH
37.50
|
LOW
36.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Camex Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|36.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|36.75
|VOLUME
|2246
|52-Week high
|47.90
|52-Week low
|23.05
|P/E
|35.71
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|36.00
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|37.50
|Sell Qty
|54.00
About Camex Ltd.
Camex Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of textile and leather dyestuffs, intermediates, pigments and textile auxiliaries The Company organized into two business segments: Dyes & chemicals and Yarn & Fabric. CAMEX is the brand of the Company. The Company's products include Camective M Series, Camective H & P Series, Camezol Series, Camex HE Series, Camex Wonder S...> More
Camex Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|38
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.05
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.71
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|08 Sep 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|24.44
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.53
Announcement
-
-
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
Camex Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|30.2
|20.26
|49.06
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Total Income
|30.23
|20.26
|49.21
|Total Expenses
|28.71
|19.21
|49.45
|Operating Profit
|1.52
|1.05
|44.76
|Net Profit
|0.56
|0.24
|133.33
|Equity Capital
|10.21
|10.21
|-
Camex Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ashok Alco-Chem
|103.65
|3.44
|47.68
|POCL Enterprises
|80.00
|3.29
|44.64
|Vivid Global
|45.55
|-2.67
|41.54
|Camex
|37.50
|2.04
|38.29
|Daikaffil Chem
|62.95
|0.32
|37.77
|Resonance Speci.
|32.20
|0.63
|37.16
|Jayshree Chem.
|12.55
|-1.95
|36.81
Camex Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Camex Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.30%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-11.35%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|23.36%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|35.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|39.66%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Camex Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|36.00
|
|37.50
|Week Low/High
|36.00
|
|41.00
|Month Low/High
|36.00
|
|45.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.05
|
|48.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|48.00
