Camphor & Allied Products Ltd.
|BSE: 500078
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CAMPALLIED
|ISIN Code: INE959C01015
BSE
LIVE
13:46 | 12 Mar
965.00
-10.05
(-1.03%)
OPEN
976.25
HIGH
976.25
LOW
965.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Camphor & Allied Products Ltd.
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd
Incorporated in Mar.'61 in Maharashtra, Camphor and Allied Products started manufacturing camphor in 1964, with technical know-how from E I Dupont de Nemours & Company, US. It manufactures camphor, expanded polyethelene and related products like resins, turpentine and resin derivatives from oleo pine resin. Camphor is extensively used in households and industries. It finds application in medical p...
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|92.72
|78.55
|18.04
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67
|Total Income
|92.74
|78.6
|17.99
|Total Expenses
|80.53
|64.75
|24.37
|Operating Profit
|12.2
|13.85
|-11.91
|Net Profit
|5.17
|6.32
|-18.2
|Equity Capital
|5.13
|5.13
| -
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - Peer Group
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.07%
|NA
|-0.10%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|-12.70%
|NA
|-1.72%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-16.40%
|NA
|1.46%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|28.50%
|NA
|4.83%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|41.04%
|NA
|16.46%
|16.00%
|3 Year
|235.77%
|NA
|16.53%
|18.25%
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|965.00
|
|976.25
|Week Low/High
|960.30
|
|1035.00
|Month Low/High
|960.30
|
|1140.00
|YEAR Low/High
|645.00
|
|1390.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.20
|
|1390.00
