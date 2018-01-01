Camphor & Allied Products Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'61 in Maharashtra, Camphor and Allied Products started manufacturing camphor in 1964, with technical know-how from E I Dupont de Nemours & Company, US. It manufactures camphor, expanded polyethelene and related products like resins, turpentine and resin derivatives from oleo pine resin. Camphor is extensively used in households and industries. It finds application in medical p...> More