Camphor & Allied Products Ltd.

BSE: 500078 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CAMPALLIED ISIN Code: INE959C01015
BSE LIVE 13:46 | 12 Mar 965.00 -10.05
(-1.03%)
OPEN

976.25

 HIGH

976.25

 LOW

965.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Camphor & Allied Products Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Camphor & Allied Products Ltd.

Camphor & Allied Products Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'61 in Maharashtra, Camphor and Allied Products started manufacturing camphor in 1964, with technical know-how from E I Dupont de Nemours & Company, US. It manufactures camphor, expanded polyethelene and related products like resins, turpentine and resin derivatives from oleo pine resin. Camphor is extensively used in households and industries. It finds application in medical p...

Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   495
EPS - TTM () [*S] 43.49
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.19
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.15
Book Value / Share () [*S] 376.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.56
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 92.72 78.55 18.04
Other Income 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Total Income 92.74 78.6 17.99
Total Expenses 80.53 64.75 24.37
Operating Profit 12.2 13.85 -11.91
Net Profit 5.17 6.32 -18.2
Equity Capital 5.13 5.13 -
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ellen.Indl.Gas 310.00 -4.62 513.05
Plastiblends (I) 197.35 0.48 512.72
Andhra Petrochem 58.50 1.47 497.07
Camphor & Allied 965.00 -1.03 495.05
TGV Sraac 51.25 -1.16 470.58
DIC India 498.30 1.82 457.44
Bhageria Indust. 284.00 -0.09 452.13
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.66
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 34.53
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.38
Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.07% NA -0.10% -0.99%
1 Month -12.70% NA -1.72% -0.96%
3 Month -16.40% NA 1.46% 0.87%
6 Month 28.50% NA 4.83% 4.23%
1 Year 41.04% NA 16.46% 16.00%
3 Year 235.77% NA 16.53% 18.25%

Camphor & Allied Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 965.00
976.25
Week Low/High 960.30
1035.00
Month Low/High 960.30
1140.00
YEAR Low/High 645.00
1390.00
All TIME Low/High 14.20
1390.00

