Capital India Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530879
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE345H01016
|BSE 14:13 | 07 Mar
|49.65
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
49.65
|
HIGH
49.65
|
LOW
49.65
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Capital India Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Capital India Finance Ltd.
Capital India Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|17
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|9.06
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|5.48
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|18.98
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.62
Notice Of Board Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On February 14 2018
In Terms Of Regulation 44 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Regulation 13(3) - Quarterly Disclosure On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 31St 2
Capital India Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.98
|1.89
|163.49
|Other Income
|0.05
|-
|Total Income
|5.03
|1.89
|166.14
|Total Expenses
|1.57
|0.09
|1644.44
|Operating Profit
|3.46
|1.81
|91.16
|Net Profit
|0.11
|0.03
|266.67
|Equity Capital
|3.5
|3.5
|-
Capital India Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Charter. Capital
|59.20
|-4.90
|17.82
|Apple Finance
|3.19
|3.24
|17.76
|Comfort Fincap
|16.10
|0.31
|17.47
|Capital India
|49.65
|0.00
|17.38
|R R Fin. Cons.
|15.70
|4.67
|17.36
|S R G Securities
|44.60
|4.94
|17.30
|Libord Fin.
|14.39
|-1.44
|17.27
Capital India Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Capital India Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|150.76%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|104.74%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Capital India Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|49.65
|
|49.65
|Week Low/High
|49.65
|
|50.00
|Month Low/High
|49.65
|
|50.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.35
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|50.00
