Capital India Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530879 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE345H01016
BSE 14:13 | 07 Mar 49.65 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

49.65

 HIGH

49.65

 LOW

49.65
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Capital India Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Capital India Finance Ltd.

Capital India Finance Ltd

Capital India Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   17
EPS - TTM () [*S] 9.06
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.48
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 18.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Capital India Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.98 1.89 163.49
Other Income 0.05 -
Total Income 5.03 1.89 166.14
Total Expenses 1.57 0.09 1644.44
Operating Profit 3.46 1.81 91.16
Net Profit 0.11 0.03 266.67
Equity Capital 3.5 3.5 -
Capital India Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Charter. Capital 59.20 -4.90 17.82
Apple Finance 3.19 3.24 17.76
Comfort Fincap 16.10 0.31 17.47
Capital India 49.65 0.00 17.38
R R Fin. Cons. 15.70 4.67 17.36
S R G Securities 44.60 4.94 17.30
Libord Fin. 14.39 -1.44 17.27
Capital India Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.73
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.59
Capital India Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 150.76% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 104.74% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Capital India Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 49.65
49.65
Week Low/High 49.65
50.00
Month Low/High 49.65
50.00
YEAR Low/High 13.35
50.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
50.00

Quick Links for Capital India Finance: