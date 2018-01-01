JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Capital Trust Ltd

Capital Trust Ltd.

BSE: 511505 Sector: Financials
NSE: CAPTRUST ISIN Code: INE707C01018
BSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar 401.05 -12.15
(-2.94%)
OPEN

415.95

 HIGH

415.95

 LOW

388.75
NSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar 401.85 -10.15
(-2.46%)
OPEN

419.70

 HIGH

419.70

 LOW

393.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 415.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 413.20
VOLUME 3637
52-Week high 569.80
52-Week low 355.00
P/E 58.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 656
Buy Price 396.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 401.05
Sell Qty 36.00
OPEN 415.95
CLOSE 413.20
VOLUME 3637
52-Week high 569.80
52-Week low 355.00
P/E 58.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 656
Buy Price 396.05
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 401.05
Sell Qty 36.00

About Capital Trust Ltd.

Capital Trust Ltd

Capital Trust was incorporated in the year 1996. The company has been in the financial services sector since the last 25 years. It provides an opportunity to Commercial Private Investors and Lenders for participation in Equity and Debt in a Listed Small Business Loan Finance Company. The company is based in New Delhi India.The company is a Non-Banking Finance Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exc...> More

Capital Trust Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   656
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.29
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 129.59
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.09
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Capital Trust Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 48.58 31.28 55.31
Other Income 1.09 2.79 -60.93
Total Income 49.66 34.07 45.76
Total Expenses 15.88 10.18 55.99
Operating Profit 33.79 23.89 41.44
Net Profit 9.44 9.78 -3.48
Equity Capital 16.36 16.36 -
> More on Capital Trust Ltd Financials Results

Capital Trust Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Summit Sec. 759.00 -1.81 827.31
Oswal Green Tech 26.85 0.37 689.53
Alankit 47.20 -2.88 674.96
Capital Trust 401.05 -2.94 656.12
PNB Gilts 35.40 -1.53 637.24
Florence Invest. 1835.00 -0.69 611.05
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 18.85 1.34 591.98
> More on Capital Trust Ltd Peer Group

Capital Trust Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.64
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 12.53
Custodians 0.88
Other 20.83
> More on Capital Trust Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Capital Trust Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -12.06% -10.83% 0.50% -0.60%
1 Month -9.75% -12.01% -1.12% -0.57%
3 Month -22.28% -24.86% 2.07% 1.27%
6 Month -18.33% -20.05% 5.46% 4.64%
1 Year -11.68% -13.26% 17.17% 16.45%
3 Year 183.43% NA 17.23% 18.72%

Capital Trust Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 388.75
415.95
Week Low/High 388.75
466.00
Month Low/High 388.75
502.00
YEAR Low/High 355.00
570.00
All TIME Low/High 0.86
655.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Capital Trust: