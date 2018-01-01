Capital Trust Ltd.
|BSE: 511505
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CAPTRUST
|ISIN Code: INE707C01018
|BSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar
|401.05
|
-12.15
(-2.94%)
|
OPEN
415.95
|
HIGH
415.95
|
LOW
388.75
|NSE LIVE 14:51 | 12 Mar
|401.85
|
-10.15
(-2.46%)
|
OPEN
419.70
|
HIGH
419.70
|
LOW
393.10
|OPEN
|415.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|413.20
|VOLUME
|3637
|52-Week high
|569.80
|52-Week low
|355.00
|P/E
|58.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|656
|Buy Price
|396.05
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|401.05
|Sell Qty
|36.00
|OPEN
|419.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|412.00
|VOLUME
|8804
|52-Week high
|569.85
|52-Week low
|357.00
|P/E
|58.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|656
|Buy Price
|400.60
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|401.80
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Capital Trust Ltd.
Capital Trust was incorporated in the year 1996. The company has been in the financial services sector since the last 25 years. It provides an opportunity to Commercial Private Investors and Lenders for participation in Equity and Debt in a Listed Small Business Loan Finance Company. The company is based in New Delhi India.The company is a Non-Banking Finance Company listed on the Bombay Stock Exc...> More
Capital Trust Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|656
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.88
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|58.29
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|02 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.36
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|129.59
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.09
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Wednesday 31St January 2018.
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For Capital Trust Limited For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations An
Capital Trust Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|48.58
|31.28
|55.31
|Other Income
|1.09
|2.79
|-60.93
|Total Income
|49.66
|34.07
|45.76
|Total Expenses
|15.88
|10.18
|55.99
|Operating Profit
|33.79
|23.89
|41.44
|Net Profit
|9.44
|9.78
|-3.48
|Equity Capital
|16.36
|16.36
|-
Capital Trust Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Summit Sec.
|759.00
|-1.81
|827.31
|Oswal Green Tech
|26.85
|0.37
|689.53
|Alankit
|47.20
|-2.88
|674.96
|Capital Trust
|401.05
|-2.94
|656.12
|PNB Gilts
|35.40
|-1.53
|637.24
|Florence Invest.
|1835.00
|-0.69
|611.05
|IL&FS Inv.Manag.
|18.85
|1.34
|591.98
Capital Trust Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Capital Trust Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-12.06%
|-10.83%
|0.50%
|-0.60%
|1 Month
|-9.75%
|-12.01%
|-1.12%
|-0.57%
|3 Month
|-22.28%
|-24.86%
|2.07%
|1.27%
|6 Month
|-18.33%
|-20.05%
|5.46%
|4.64%
|1 Year
|-11.68%
|-13.26%
|17.17%
|16.45%
|3 Year
|183.43%
|NA
|17.23%
|18.72%
Capital Trust Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|388.75
|
|415.95
|Week Low/High
|388.75
|
|466.00
|Month Low/High
|388.75
|
|502.00
|YEAR Low/High
|355.00
|
|570.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.86
|
|655.00
