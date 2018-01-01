You are here » Home
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 524742
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: CAPLIPOINT
|ISIN Code: INE475E01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
599.95
|
-2.85
(-0.47%)
|
OPEN
610.00
|
HIGH
612.00
|
LOW
595.90
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
598.25
|
-8.20
(-1.35%)
|
OPEN
612.00
|
HIGH
612.05
|
LOW
595.05
About Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd
Incorporated in Apr.'90, Caplin Point Laboratories was promoted by P C Partheeban, T Palanisamy, S Karunakaran, S Jayaraman and B A Ahmed. The company manufactures pharmaceutical formulations in the form of tablets, ointments and capsules, liquid orals and oral powders.
The company came out with a public issue in Nov.'94 and expanded its production capacity by setting up a new unit to manufact...> More
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|141.61
|102.79
|37.77
|Other Income
|2.33
|2.2
|5.91
|Total Income
|143.94
|104.99
|37.1
|Total Expenses
|90.82
|71.43
|27.15
|Operating Profit
|53.12
|33.57
|58.24
|Net Profit
|37.48
|23.77
|57.68
|Equity Capital
|15.12
|15.11
| -
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.12%
|2.17%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.47%
|-0.83%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.35%
|-8.87%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.51%
|-6.64%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|55.47%
|55.55%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|232.38%
|266.15%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|595.90
|
|612.00
|Week Low/High
|590.00
|
|630.00
|Month Low/High
|580.05
|
|670.00
|YEAR Low/High
|374.00
|
|784.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.18
|
|784.00
Quick Links for Caplin Point Laboratories: