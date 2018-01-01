JUST IN
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 524742 Sector: Health care
NSE: CAPLIPOINT ISIN Code: INE475E01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 599.95 -2.85
(-0.47%)
OPEN

610.00

 HIGH

612.00

 LOW

595.90
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 598.25 -8.20
(-1.35%)
OPEN

612.00

 HIGH

612.05

 LOW

595.05
About Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'90, Caplin Point Laboratories was promoted by P C Partheeban, T Palanisamy, S Karunakaran, S Jayaraman and B A Ahmed. The company manufactures pharmaceutical formulations in the form of tablets, ointments and capsules, liquid orals and oral powders. The company came out with a public issue in Nov.'94 and expanded its production capacity by setting up a new unit to manufact...

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,536
EPS - TTM () [*S] 13.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 44.24
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   75.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 32.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 18.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 141.61 102.79 37.77
Other Income 2.33 2.2 5.91
Total Income 143.94 104.99 37.1
Total Expenses 90.82 71.43 27.15
Operating Profit 53.12 33.57 58.24
Net Profit 37.48 23.77 57.68
Equity Capital 15.12 15.11 -
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Strides Shasun 667.25 0.72 5971.89
FDC 284.60 1.23 5060.19
Dishman Carbogen 308.30 0.80 4975.96
Caplin Point Lab 599.95 -0.47 4535.62
Vinati Organics 791.05 1.14 4066.00
Shilpa Medicare 447.65 0.83 3648.35
Unichem Labs. 334.60 0.39 3043.19
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.06
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 5.83
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.11
Indian Public 20.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.11
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.12% 2.17% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.47% -0.83% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.35% -8.87% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.51% -6.64% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 55.47% 55.55% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 232.38% 266.15% 17.24% 19.01%

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 595.90
612.00
Week Low/High 590.00
630.00
Month Low/High 580.05
670.00
YEAR Low/High 374.00
784.00
All TIME Low/High 0.18
784.00

