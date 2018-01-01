Capman Financials Ltd.
|BSE: 511720
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE862D01019
|BSE LIVE 14:41 | 14 Aug
|Capman Financials Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Capman Financials Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.15
|VOLUME
|19000
|52-Week high
|5.20
|52-Week low
|4.37
|P/E
|3.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Capman Financials Ltd.
Capman Financials Ltd is engaged in providing Project Advisory services and investments banking activities. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India as Category III Merchant Banker. The ciompany was incorporated on May 20, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra at Bombay to carry out the business of Merchant Banking activitie...> More
Capman Financials Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.56
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.33
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
Capman Financials Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.27
|0.25
|8
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.27
|0.25
|8
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|0.06
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.21
|0.2
|5
|Net Profit
|0.15
|0.14
|7.14
|Equity Capital
|3.52
|3.52
|-
Capman Financials Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pasupati Fincap
|4.25
|1.19
|2.00
|Sanghi Corp.Serv
|6.48
|0.00
|1.94
|Nu-Tech Corp.
|1.56
|-4.88
|1.87
|Capman Financial
|5.20
|0.97
|1.83
|Warner Multi.
|0.96
|0.00
|1.78
|Mahan Inds.
|0.49
|0.00
|1.76
|Five X Tradecom
|0.85
|-4.49
|1.75
Capman Financials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Capman Financials Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.60%
|-0.52%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.02%
|-0.49%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.17%
|1.35%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.57%
|4.72%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.29%
|16.55%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.35%
|18.81%
Capman Financials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.20
|
|5.20
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.20
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.20
|YEAR Low/High
|4.37
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|26.00
