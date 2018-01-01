JUST IN
Capman Financials Ltd.

BSE: 511720 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE862D01019
BSE LIVE 14:41 | 14 Aug Capman Financials Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Capman Financials Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.20
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.15
VOLUME 19000
52-Week high 5.20
52-Week low 4.37
P/E 3.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Capman Financials Ltd.

Capman Financials Ltd

Capman Financials Ltd is engaged in providing Project Advisory services and investments banking activities. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India as Category III Merchant Banker. The ciompany was incorporated on May 20, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra at Bombay to carry out the business of Merchant Banking activitie...> More

Capman Financials Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.56
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Capman Financials Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.27 0.25 8
Other Income -
Total Income 0.27 0.25 8
Total Expenses 0.06 0.06 0
Operating Profit 0.21 0.2 5
Net Profit 0.15 0.14 7.14
Equity Capital 3.52 3.52 -
Capman Financials Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pasupati Fincap 4.25 1.19 2.00
Sanghi Corp.Serv 6.48 0.00 1.94
Nu-Tech Corp. 1.56 -4.88 1.87
Capman Financial 5.20 0.97 1.83
Warner Multi. 0.96 0.00 1.78
Mahan Inds. 0.49 0.00 1.76
Five X Tradecom 0.85 -4.49 1.75
Capman Financials Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.45
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 59.31
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.26
Capman Financials Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.60% -0.52%
1 Month NA NA -1.02% -0.49%
3 Month NA NA 2.17% 1.35%
6 Month NA NA 5.57% 4.72%
1 Year NA NA 17.29% 16.55%
3 Year NA NA 17.35% 18.81%

Capman Financials Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.20
5.20
Week Low/High 0.00
5.20
Month Low/High 0.00
5.20
YEAR Low/High 4.37
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
26.00

