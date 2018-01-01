You are here » Home
Capri Global Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 531595
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CGCL
|ISIN Code: INE180C01026
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
86.55
|
0.60
(0.70%)
|
OPEN
87.50
|
HIGH
88.00
|
LOW
86.50
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
86.85
|
1.70
(2.00%)
|
OPEN
85.15
|
HIGH
89.90
|
LOW
85.15
About Capri Global Capital Ltd.
Capri Global Capital Ltd
Money Matters Financial Services Ltd is a BSE Listed non deposit taking NBFC primarily focused in the business of financial advisory services (debt syndication) and trading in debt securities. The company is engaged in businesses such as credit syndication, securities brokerage, lending and proprietary bond trading besides equity market advisory services. They are also the holding company for Merc...> More
Capri Global Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Capri Global Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|95.1
|54.7
|73.86
|Other Income
|6.81
|2.84
|139.79
|Total Income
|101.91
|57.55
|77.08
|Total Expenses
|35.49
|24.63
|44.09
|Operating Profit
|66.41
|32.92
|101.73
|Net Profit
|28.3
|13
|117.69
|Equity Capital
|35.03
|35.03
| -
Capri Global Capital Ltd - Peer Group
Capri Global Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Capri Global Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.46%
|-9.67%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-19.82%
|-16.41%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-26.12%
|-27.59%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.52%
|-0.40%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|77.90%
|75.28%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|133.41%
|128.91%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Capri Global Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|86.50
|
|88.00
|Week Low/High
|82.00
|
|97.00
|Month Low/High
|82.00
|
|111.00
|YEAR Low/High
|46.25
|
|142.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.26
|
|157.00
Quick Links for Capri Global Capital: