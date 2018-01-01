JUST IN
Capri Global Capital Ltd.

BSE: 531595 Sector: Financials
NSE: CGCL ISIN Code: INE180C01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 86.55 0.60
(0.70%)
OPEN

87.50

 HIGH

88.00

 LOW

86.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 86.85 1.70
(2.00%)
OPEN

85.15

 HIGH

89.90

 LOW

85.15
About Capri Global Capital Ltd.

Capri Global Capital Ltd

Money Matters Financial Services Ltd is a BSE Listed non deposit taking NBFC primarily focused in the business of financial advisory services (debt syndication) and trading in debt securities. The company is engaged in businesses such as credit syndication, securities brokerage, lending and proprietary bond trading besides equity market advisory services. They are also the holding company for Merc...> More

Capri Global Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,516
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.59
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.86
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 05 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 67.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.29
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Capri Global Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 95.1 54.7 73.86
Other Income 6.81 2.84 139.79
Total Income 101.91 57.55 77.08
Total Expenses 35.49 24.63 44.09
Operating Profit 66.41 32.92 101.73
Net Profit 28.3 13 117.69
Equity Capital 35.03 35.03 -
Capri Global Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JSW Holdings 1659.00 1.28 1841.49
PTC India Fin 26.15 -2.97 1679.56
Hinduja Ventures 739.45 2.31 1520.31
Capri Global 86.55 0.70 1515.92
Weizmann For. 1185.00 -0.55 1369.86
Vardhman Hold. 4175.00 -0.83 1336.00
Tour. Fin. Corp. 156.60 1.79 1264.08
Capri Global Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.92
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 9.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.46
Capri Global Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.46% -9.67% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -19.82% -16.41% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -26.12% -27.59% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.52% -0.40% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 77.90% 75.28% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 133.41% 128.91% 17.24% 19.01%

Capri Global Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 86.50
88.00
Week Low/High 82.00
97.00
Month Low/High 82.00
111.00
YEAR Low/High 46.25
142.00
All TIME Low/High 0.26
157.00

Quick Links for Capri Global Capital: