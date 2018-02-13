JUST IN
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 512169 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE968E01012
BSE LIVE 12:09 | 09 Jan Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 7.73
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 28.05
52-Week low 7.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 7.35
Buy Qty 251.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited provides software development services in India. The company also offers consultancy services in the fields of software and allied services, as well as professional and training services. It provides software development works to the international customers. The company is based in Hyderabad, India. Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd., was incorpor...> More

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.18
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.84 1.17 -28.21
Other Income -
Total Income 0.84 1.17 -28.21
Total Expenses 0.88 1.15 -23.48
Operating Profit -0.05 0.01 -600
Net Profit -0.06 -0.01 -500
Equity Capital 4 4 -
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Objectone Inform 2.95 3.51 3.10
Nexxoft Infotel 1.13 4.63 3.08
Magnum 4.70 0.00 2.98
Capricorn System 7.35 -4.92 2.94
Cyberscap.Multi. 2.90 -4.92 2.93
Quintegra Soln. 1.05 -4.55 2.82
Sterling Webnet 0.45 -4.26 2.61
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.66
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.51
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.83
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.56% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.47%
3 Month -9.82% NA 2.13% 1.37%
6 Month NA NA 5.53% 4.74%
1 Year -65.65% NA 17.24% 16.57%
3 Year NA NA 17.31% 18.83%

Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.35
7.35
Week Low/High 0.00
7.35
Month Low/High 0.00
7.35
YEAR Low/High 7.35
28.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
240.00

