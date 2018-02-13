You are here » Home
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 512169
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE968E01012
|
BSE
LIVE
12:09 | 09 Jan
|
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.73
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|28.05
|52-Week low
|7.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|7.35
|Buy Qty
|251.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.94
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd.
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Limited provides software development services in India. The company also offers consultancy services in the fields of software and allied services, as well as professional and training services. It provides software development works to the international customers. The company is based in Hyderabad, India.
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd., was incorpor...> More
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.56%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|-9.82%
|NA
|2.13%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.53%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|-65.65%
|NA
|17.24%
|16.57%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.31%
|18.83%
Capricorn Systems Global Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.35
|
|7.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.35
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.35
|YEAR Low/High
|7.35
|
|28.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|240.00
Quick Links for Capricorn Systems Global Solutions: