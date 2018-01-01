JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Caprihans India Ltd

Caprihans India Ltd.

BSE: 509486 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CAPRIHANS ISIN Code: INE479A01018
BSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 87.95 1.95
(2.27%)
OPEN

87.25

 HIGH

88.00

 LOW

85.20
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Caprihans India Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 87.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 86.00
VOLUME 2120
52-Week high 129.00
52-Week low 81.00
P/E 23.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 115
Buy Price 87.95
Buy Qty 24.00
Sell Price 88.35
Sell Qty 25.00
OPEN 87.25
CLOSE 86.00
VOLUME 2120
52-Week high 129.00
52-Week low 81.00
P/E 23.71
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 115
Buy Price 87.95
Buy Qty 24.00
Sell Price 88.35
Sell Qty 25.00

About Caprihans India Ltd.

Caprihans India Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'46, Caprihans India went public in 1978. In 1983, the company changed hands and it became a part of the Kalpataru Construction group. Caprihans is a well-established diversified company manufacturing PVC films and sheetings, leather cloth, decorative and industrial laminates, paper and extrusion products. PVC products are the company's mainstay. These find application in a ...> More

Caprihans India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   115
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.71
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.74
Book Value / Share () [*S] 96.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Caprihans India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 67.39 62.41 7.98
Other Income 0.72 0.87 -17.24
Total Income 68.11 63.28 7.63
Total Expenses 65.06 59.77 8.85
Operating Profit 3.05 3.51 -13.11
Net Profit 1.27 1.59 -20.13
Equity Capital 13.13 13.13 -
> More on Caprihans India Ltd Financials Results

Caprihans India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Dhabriya Poly. 139.00 -0.57 150.40
Machino Plastics 227.00 0.73 139.38
Jain Irrigat-DVR 65.60 1.16 126.61
Caprihans India 87.95 2.27 115.48
Premier Polyfilm 45.50 2.82 95.28
Tokyo Plast Intl 100.15 0.91 95.14
Tainwala Chem. 97.50 -2.16 91.26
> More on Caprihans India Ltd Peer Group

Caprihans India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 3.68
Mutual Funds 0.04
Indian Public 19.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.51
> More on Caprihans India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Caprihans India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.98% NA 0.28% -0.76%
1 Month -14.32% NA -1.34% -0.73%
3 Month -23.39% NA 1.85% 1.10%
6 Month -11.34% NA 5.23% 4.47%
1 Year -6.09% NA 16.91% 16.26%
3 Year 12.83% NA 16.98% 18.52%

Caprihans India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 85.20
88.00
Week Low/High 81.00
93.00
Month Low/High 81.00
108.00
YEAR Low/High 81.00
129.00
All TIME Low/High 7.30
221.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Caprihans India: