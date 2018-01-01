Caprihans India Ltd.
|BSE: 509486
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CAPRIHANS
|ISIN Code: INE479A01018
|BSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar
|87.95
|
1.95
(2.27%)
|
OPEN
87.25
|
HIGH
88.00
|
LOW
85.20
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Caprihans India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Caprihans India Ltd.
Incorporated in Apr.'46, Caprihans India went public in 1978. In 1983, the company changed hands and it became a part of the Kalpataru Construction group. Caprihans is a well-established diversified company manufacturing PVC films and sheetings, leather cloth, decorative and industrial laminates, paper and extrusion products. PVC products are the company's mainstay. These find application in a ...> More
Caprihans India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|115
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|23.71
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.74
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|96.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.91
Caprihans India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|67.39
|62.41
|7.98
|Other Income
|0.72
|0.87
|-17.24
|Total Income
|68.11
|63.28
|7.63
|Total Expenses
|65.06
|59.77
|8.85
|Operating Profit
|3.05
|3.51
|-13.11
|Net Profit
|1.27
|1.59
|-20.13
|Equity Capital
|13.13
|13.13
|-
Caprihans India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Dhabriya Poly.
|139.00
|-0.57
|150.40
|Machino Plastics
|227.00
|0.73
|139.38
|Jain Irrigat-DVR
|65.60
|1.16
|126.61
|Caprihans India
|87.95
|2.27
|115.48
|Premier Polyfilm
|45.50
|2.82
|95.28
|Tokyo Plast Intl
|100.15
|0.91
|95.14
|Tainwala Chem.
|97.50
|-2.16
|91.26
Caprihans India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Caprihans India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.98%
|NA
|0.28%
|-0.76%
|1 Month
|-14.32%
|NA
|-1.34%
|-0.73%
|3 Month
|-23.39%
|NA
|1.85%
|1.10%
|6 Month
|-11.34%
|NA
|5.23%
|4.47%
|1 Year
|-6.09%
|NA
|16.91%
|16.26%
|3 Year
|12.83%
|NA
|16.98%
|18.52%
Caprihans India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|85.20
|
|88.00
|Week Low/High
|81.00
|
|93.00
|Month Low/High
|81.00
|
|108.00
|YEAR Low/High
|81.00
|
|129.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.30
|
|221.00
