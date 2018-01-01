Caprihans India Ltd

Incorporated in Apr.'46, Caprihans India went public in 1978. In 1983, the company changed hands and it became a part of the Kalpataru Construction group. Caprihans is a well-established diversified company manufacturing PVC films and sheetings, leather cloth, decorative and industrial laminates, paper and extrusion products. PVC products are the company's mainstay. These find application in a ...> More