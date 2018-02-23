You are here » Home
Carborundum Universal Ltd.
|BSE: 513375
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: CARBORUNIV
|ISIN Code: INE120A01034
|
BSE
LIVE
15:29 | 12 Mar
|
345.40
|
-1.40
(-0.40%)
|
OPEN
350.00
|
HIGH
350.00
|
LOW
342.30
|
NSE
LIVE
15:16 | 12 Mar
|
345.05
|
-2.20
(-0.63%)
|
OPEN
350.00
|
HIGH
352.30
|
LOW
343.10
About Carborundum Universal Ltd.
Carborundum Universal Ltd
Carborundum Universal Ltd is a largest high alumina ceramic manufacturing company in India. They are an industrial ceramic material-based products and service provider, with operations spread across three business segments namely Abrasives, Ceramics and Electrominerals. They pioneered the manufacture of coated and bonded abrasives in India, besides super refractories, electrominerals, industrial c...> More
Carborundum Universal Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Carborundum Universal Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Carborundum Universal Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|611.59
|527.3
|15.99
|Other Income
|7.31
|11.85
|-38.31
|Total Income
|618.9
|539.15
|14.79
|Total Expenses
|506.91
|446.39
|13.56
|Operating Profit
|111.99
|92.76
|20.73
|Net Profit
|56.47
|46.37
|21.78
|Equity Capital
|18.89
|18.86
| -
Carborundum Universal Ltd - Peer Group
Carborundum Universal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Carborundum Universal Ltd - Research Reports
Carborundum Universal Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.23%
|0.04%
|0.51%
|-0.31%
|1 Month
|-6.24%
|-4.34%
|-1.12%
|-0.28%
|3 Month
|-9.28%
|-10.89%
|2.08%
|1.56%
|6 Month
|-0.93%
|-0.48%
|5.47%
|4.94%
|1 Year
|35.64%
|34.18%
|17.18%
|16.79%
|3 Year
|76.95%
|86.46%
|17.24%
|19.06%
Carborundum Universal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|342.30
|
|350.00
|Week Low/High
|335.40
|
|354.00
|Month Low/High
|335.40
|
|378.00
|YEAR Low/High
|252.50
|
|428.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.55
|
|428.00
Quick Links for Carborundum Universal: