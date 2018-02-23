JUST IN
Carborundum Universal Ltd.

BSE: 513375 Sector: Engineering
NSE: CARBORUNIV ISIN Code: INE120A01034
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 345.40 -1.40
(-0.40%)
OPEN

350.00

 HIGH

350.00

 LOW

342.30
NSE LIVE 15:16 | 12 Mar 345.05 -2.20
(-0.63%)
OPEN

350.00

 HIGH

352.30

 LOW

343.10
OPEN 350.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 346.80
VOLUME 10308
52-Week high 428.00
52-Week low 252.50
P/E 47.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6,525
Buy Price 345.40
Buy Qty 824.00
Sell Price 345.70
Sell Qty 10.00
About Carborundum Universal Ltd.

Carborundum Universal Ltd

Carborundum Universal Ltd is a largest high alumina ceramic manufacturing company in India. They are an industrial ceramic material-based products and service provider, with operations spread across three business segments namely Abrasives, Ceramics and Electrominerals. They pioneered the manufacture of coated and bonded abrasives in India, besides super refractories, electrominerals, industrial c...> More

Carborundum Universal Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,525
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 47.97
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.50
Book Value / Share () [*S] 58.05
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Carborundum Universal Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 611.59 527.3 15.99
Other Income 7.31 11.85 -38.31
Total Income 618.9 539.15 14.79
Total Expenses 506.91 446.39 13.56
Operating Profit 111.99 92.76 20.73
Net Profit 56.47 46.37 21.78
Equity Capital 18.89 18.86 -
> More on Carborundum Universal Ltd Financials Results

Carborundum Universal Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Thermax 1170.00 1.73 13940.55
Graphite India 676.55 5.00 13219.79
HEG 2701.00 5.13 10793.20
Carborundum Uni. 345.40 -0.40 6524.61
Grindwell Norton 501.20 -2.74 5549.29
Kirloskar Oil 360.25 0.46 5209.22
ISGEC Heavy 6900.00 0.57 5071.50
> More on Carborundum Universal Ltd Peer Group

Carborundum Universal Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.73
Banks/FIs 0.12
FIIs 4.54
Insurance 2.65
Mutual Funds 19.00
Indian Public 21.41
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.56
> More on Carborundum Universal Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Carborundum Universal Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/05 Edelweiss Securities Buy 296 PDF IconDetails
> More on Carborundum Universal Ltd Research Reports

Carborundum Universal Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.23% 0.04% 0.51% -0.31%
1 Month -6.24% -4.34% -1.12% -0.28%
3 Month -9.28% -10.89% 2.08% 1.56%
6 Month -0.93% -0.48% 5.47% 4.94%
1 Year 35.64% 34.18% 17.18% 16.79%
3 Year 76.95% 86.46% 17.24% 19.06%

Carborundum Universal Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 342.30
350.00
Week Low/High 335.40
354.00
Month Low/High 335.40
378.00
YEAR Low/High 252.50
428.00
All TIME Low/High 2.55
428.00

Quick Links for Carborundum Universal: