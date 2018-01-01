You are here » Home
Castex Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532282
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: CASTEXTECH
|ISIN Code: INE068D01021
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
4.56
|
-0.01
(-0.22%)
|
OPEN
4.79
|
HIGH
4.79
|
LOW
4.35
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
4.45
|
-0.15
(-3.26%)
|
OPEN
4.80
|
HIGH
4.80
|
LOW
4.40
About Castex Technologies Ltd.
Castex Technologies Ltd
Amtek India is the largest manufacturer of gear shifter forks and forks in the country. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of machined and casting components for two wheelers, cars and tractors. They manufacture automotive components with a special focus on a variety of iron castings. The company has two manufacturing units located at Gurgaon in Haryana, Solan in Himachal Prades...> More
Castex Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Castex Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Castex Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|125.65
|349.42
|-64.04
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.01
|2500
|Total Income
|125.91
|349.43
|-63.97
|Total Expenses
|205.89
|294.73
|-30.14
|Operating Profit
|-79.98
|54.7
|-246.22
|Net Profit
|-392.79
|-132.68
|-196.04
|Equity Capital
|75.62
|75.62
| -
Castex Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Castex Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Castex Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.44%
|-7.29%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.12%
|-14.42%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.80%
|-16.04%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.32%
|-21.93%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-45.84%
|-46.39%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-91.58%
|-92.35%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Castex Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.35
|
|4.79
|Week Low/High
|4.16
|
|4.79
|Month Low/High
|4.16
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.16
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.04
|
|362.00
Quick Links for Castex Technologies: