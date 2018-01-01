JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Castex Technologies Ltd

Castex Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532282 Sector: Auto
NSE: CASTEXTECH ISIN Code: INE068D01021
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 4.56 -0.01
(-0.22%)
OPEN

4.79

 HIGH

4.79

 LOW

4.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 4.45 -0.15
(-3.26%)
OPEN

4.80

 HIGH

4.80

 LOW

4.40
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 4.79
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.57
VOLUME 299879
52-Week high 9.44
52-Week low 4.16
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 172
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 4.79
CLOSE 4.57
VOLUME 299879
52-Week high 9.44
52-Week low 4.16
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 172
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Castex Technologies Ltd.

Castex Technologies Ltd

Amtek India is the largest manufacturer of gear shifter forks and forks in the country. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of machined and casting components for two wheelers, cars and tractors. They manufacture automotive components with a special focus on a variety of iron castings. The company has two manufacturing units located at Gurgaon in Haryana, Solan in Himachal Prades...> More

Castex Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   172
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Dec 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Castex Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 125.65 349.42 -64.04
Other Income 0.26 0.01 2500
Total Income 125.91 349.43 -63.97
Total Expenses 205.89 294.73 -30.14
Operating Profit -79.98 54.7 -246.22
Net Profit -392.79 -132.68 -196.04
Equity Capital 75.62 75.62 -
> More on Castex Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Castex Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sundaram Brake 539.90 1.68 212.18
IP Rings 163.70 -0.18 207.57
Triton Valves 1848.30 -1.60 182.98
Castex Tech 4.56 -0.22 172.41
Talbros Engg. 304.95 0.41 154.91
Bharat Gears 188.95 8.62 153.81
Autoline Inds. 72.95 -2.01 153.20
> More on Castex Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Castex Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.86
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.08
Insurance 0.40
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.17
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.47
> More on Castex Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Castex Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.44% -7.29% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.12% -14.42% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.80% -16.04% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.32% -21.93% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -45.84% -46.39% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -91.58% -92.35% 17.24% 19.01%

Castex Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.35
4.79
Week Low/High 4.16
4.79
Month Low/High 4.16
5.00
YEAR Low/High 4.16
9.00
All TIME Low/High 2.04
362.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Castex Technologies: