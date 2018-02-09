JUST IN
Cat Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 531682 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE170B01037
BSE 12:46 | 12 Mar 1.04 -0.05
(-4.59%)
OPEN

1.04

 HIGH

1.04

 LOW

1.04
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cat Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Cat Technologies Ltd.

Cat Technologies Ltd

Cat Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.12
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cat Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.18 0.83 -78.31
Other Income -
Total Income 0.18 0.83 -78.31
Total Expenses 0.07 1.15 -93.91
Operating Profit 0.11 -0.33 133.33
Net Profit 0.07 -0.39 117.95
Equity Capital 79.44 79.44 -
Cat Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BNR Udyog 30.70 0.66 9.21
7Seas Enter. 7.74 4.88 8.60
Commex Tech. 0.54 -3.57 8.38
Cat Tech. 1.04 -4.59 8.26
N2N Technologies 25.50 -3.41 8.24
Shreejal Info 1.06 0.00 7.95
Bharatiya Glob. 5.00 -1.96 7.92
Cat Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.75
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.74
Custodians 72.76
Other 6.10
Cat Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.33% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 26.83% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 20.93% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -41.90% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Cat Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.04
1.04
Week Low/High 1.04
1.00
Month Low/High 1.04
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.47
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.27
80.00

