Catvision Ltd.

BSE: 531158 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE660B01011
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 40.00 0.30
(0.76%)
OPEN

41.00

 HIGH

41.00

 LOW

37.90
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Catvision Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Catvision Ltd.

Catvision Ltd

Incorporated in 1985,Catvision is a widely held public limited company employing 110 persons in 4 business divisions. These divisions offer a range of products and services targeted at the cable television,interactive television and broadband cable markets in India. Products and services related to cable television networks have been Catvision's core business since 1985. The Company's markets i...> More

Catvision Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   22
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.73
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Catvision Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 18.85 13.76 36.99
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 18.89 13.8 36.88
Total Expenses 17.61 12.8 37.58
Operating Profit 1.28 1.01 26.73
Net Profit 0.66 0.37 78.38
Equity Capital 5.45 5.45 -
> More on Catvision Ltd Financials Results

Catvision Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
UTL Industries 7.35 4.40 24.25
Pazel Intl. 1.30 -4.41 22.89
Aroma Ent. 46.80 0.00 22.84
Catvision Ltd 40.00 0.76 21.80
Maximus Interna. 34.60 -5.21 21.76
Dhruv Wellness 20.00 0.00 21.08
Suncare Traders 36.50 -5.19 20.48
> More on Catvision Ltd Peer Group

Catvision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.60
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.29
Indian Public 37.94
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.15
> More on Catvision Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Catvision Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.08% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.81% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.76% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 86.05% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 345.93% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Catvision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 37.90
41.00
Week Low/High 37.90
44.00
Month Low/High 37.90
50.00
YEAR Low/High 18.20
58.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
134.00

