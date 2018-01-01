Catvision Ltd.
|BSE: 531158
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE660B01011
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|40.00
|
0.30
(0.76%)
|
OPEN
41.00
|
HIGH
41.00
|
LOW
37.90
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Catvision Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|41.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|39.70
|VOLUME
|8870
|52-Week high
|57.55
|52-Week low
|18.20
|P/E
|6.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|6.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|22
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Catvision Ltd.
Incorporated in 1985,Catvision is a widely held public limited company employing 110 persons in 4 business divisions. These divisions offer a range of products and services targeted at the cable television,interactive television and broadband cable markets in India. Products and services related to cable television networks have been Catvision's core business since 1985. The Company's markets i...
Catvision Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|22
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.94
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.73
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.52
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.25
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.20
Announcement
-
Intimation Of The Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 12Th February 2018 To Consider And Approve T
-
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Submission Of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th Septe
-
-
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017.
Catvision Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|18.85
|13.76
|36.99
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Total Income
|18.89
|13.8
|36.88
|Total Expenses
|17.61
|12.8
|37.58
|Operating Profit
|1.28
|1.01
|26.73
|Net Profit
|0.66
|0.37
|78.38
|Equity Capital
|5.45
|5.45
|-
Catvision Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|UTL Industries
|7.35
|4.40
|24.25
|Pazel Intl.
|1.30
|-4.41
|22.89
|Aroma Ent.
|46.80
|0.00
|22.84
|Catvision Ltd
|40.00
|0.76
|21.80
|Maximus Interna.
|34.60
|-5.21
|21.76
|Dhruv Wellness
|20.00
|0.00
|21.08
|Suncare Traders
|36.50
|-5.19
|20.48
Catvision Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Catvision Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.08%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.81%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.76%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|86.05%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|345.93%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Catvision Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|37.90
|
|41.00
|Week Low/High
|37.90
|
|44.00
|Month Low/High
|37.90
|
|50.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.20
|
|58.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|134.00
