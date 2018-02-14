JUST IN
CCL International Ltd.

BSE: 531900 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE778E01031
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 13.73 -0.27
(-1.93%)
OPEN

14.24

 HIGH

14.24

 LOW

13.72
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CCL International Ltd Not listed in NSE
About CCL International Ltd.

CCL International Ltd

CCL International Limited engages in trading business in India. The company purchases and sells various types of fabrics and fibers, such as yarn, jute, sofa fabrics, cotton fabrics, and grey clothes, as well as iron and steel products, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and related products. CCL International Limited is headquartered in Ghaziabad, India. CCL International was incorporated in May...> More

CCL International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   2.50
Latest Dividend Date 18 Sep 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 20.82
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

CCL International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.23 13.57 -24.61
Other Income 0.22 -0.11 300
Total Income 10.45 13.46 -22.36
Total Expenses 8.65 14.32 -39.59
Operating Profit 1.8 -0.86 309.3
Net Profit 0.4 -1.62 124.69
Equity Capital 19.19 19.19 -
CCL International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Quasar India 51.25 0.00 27.42
Amrapali Inds. 5.30 -4.68 27.25
Nouveau Global 14.37 0.00 26.66
CCL Inter 13.73 -1.93 26.35
Visagar Polytex 1.07 4.90 26.34
Swasti Vinayaka 3.70 0.54 25.90
UTL Industries 7.35 4.40 24.25
CCL International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.93
CCL International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.23% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -13.65% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.60% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -34.62% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -34.62% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -99.39% NA 17.24% 19.01%

CCL International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.72
14.24
Week Low/High 13.72
15.00
Month Low/High 13.72
16.00
YEAR Low/High 13.72
21.00
All TIME Low/High 13.00
3150.00

