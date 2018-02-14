CCL International Ltd.
|BSE: 531900
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE778E01031
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|13.73
|
-0.27
(-1.93%)
|
OPEN
14.24
|
HIGH
14.24
|
LOW
13.72
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CCL International Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|14.24
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.00
|VOLUME
|8055
|52-Week high
|21.00
|52-Week low
|13.72
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About CCL International Ltd.
CCL International Limited engages in trading business in India. The company purchases and sells various types of fabrics and fibers, such as yarn, jute, sofa fabrics, cotton fabrics, and grey clothes, as well as iron and steel products, ferrous and non-ferrous metals, and related products. CCL International Limited is headquartered in Ghaziabad, India. CCL International was incorporated in May...> More
CCL International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|2.50
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Sep 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|20.82
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.66
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 31(1) and 31(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) & 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
Financial Results For The Quarter & Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
CCL International Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.23
|13.57
|-24.61
|Other Income
|0.22
|-0.11
|300
|Total Income
|10.45
|13.46
|-22.36
|Total Expenses
|8.65
|14.32
|-39.59
|Operating Profit
|1.8
|-0.86
|309.3
|Net Profit
|0.4
|-1.62
|124.69
|Equity Capital
|19.19
|19.19
|-
CCL International Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Quasar India
|51.25
|0.00
|27.42
|Amrapali Inds.
|5.30
|-4.68
|27.25
|Nouveau Global
|14.37
|0.00
|26.66
|CCL Inter
|13.73
|-1.93
|26.35
|Visagar Polytex
|1.07
|4.90
|26.34
|Swasti Vinayaka
|3.70
|0.54
|25.90
|UTL Industries
|7.35
|4.40
|24.25
CCL International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
CCL International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.23%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-13.65%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.60%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-34.62%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-34.62%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-99.39%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
CCL International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.72
|
|14.24
|Week Low/High
|13.72
|
|15.00
|Month Low/High
|13.72
|
|16.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.72
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.00
|
|3150.00
Quick Links for CCL International:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices