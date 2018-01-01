You are here » Home
CCL Products (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 519600
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: CCL
|ISIN Code: INE421D01022
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
287.60
|
-1.55
(-0.54%)
|
OPEN
293.70
|
HIGH
293.70
|
LOW
284.35
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
288.05
|
-2.05
(-0.71%)
|
OPEN
294.40
|
HIGH
295.00
|
LOW
287.20
About CCL Products (India) Ltd.
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL Products India Ltd, formerly known as Continental Coffee Limited, was incorporated as Public limited company in 1961.. Intitally the company's business was related to Hirepurchase financing activities, subsequently the company diversified its activities and added 'Coffee, Instant Coffee and related products and manufacture thereof' to its 'Object Clause'. Subsequently, the name of the company ...> More
CCL Products (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
CCL Products (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on CCL Products (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|273.99
|289.1
|-5.23
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.19
|115.79
|Total Income
|274.39
|289.29
|-5.15
|Total Expenses
|209.52
|212.18
|-1.25
|Operating Profit
|64.87
|77.11
|-15.87
|Net Profit
|40.42
|45.59
|-11.34
|Equity Capital
|26.61
|26.61
| -
CCL Products (India) Ltd - Peer Group
CCL Products (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
CCL Products (India) Ltd - Research Reports
CCL Products (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.33%
|-3.74%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.94%
|-2.24%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.23%
|-7.56%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-7.05%
|-4.75%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-17.86%
|-19.44%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|61.39%
|65.50%
|17.24%
|19.02%
CCL Products (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|284.35
|
|293.70
|Week Low/High
|284.35
|
|301.00
|Month Low/High
|277.00
|
|301.00
|YEAR Low/High
|253.45
|
|363.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|372.00
Quick Links for CCL Products (India):