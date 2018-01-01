JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL Products (India) Ltd.

BSE: 519600 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: CCL ISIN Code: INE421D01022
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 287.60 -1.55
(-0.54%)
OPEN

293.70

 HIGH

293.70

 LOW

284.35
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 288.05 -2.05
(-0.71%)
OPEN

294.40

 HIGH

295.00

 LOW

287.20
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 293.70
PREVIOUS CLOSE 289.15
VOLUME 2357
52-Week high 362.50
52-Week low 253.45
P/E 37.74
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,827
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 293.70
CLOSE 289.15
VOLUME 2357
52-Week high 362.50
52-Week low 253.45
P/E 37.74
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,827
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About CCL Products (India) Ltd.

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL Products India Ltd, formerly known as Continental Coffee Limited, was incorporated as Public limited company in 1961.. Intitally the company's business was related to Hirepurchase financing activities, subsequently the company diversified its activities and added 'Coffee, Instant Coffee and related products and manufacture thereof' to its 'Object Clause'. Subsequently, the name of the company ...> More

CCL Products (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,827
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.74
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   125.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.86
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

CCL Products (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 273.99 289.1 -5.23
Other Income 0.41 0.19 115.79
Total Income 274.39 289.29 -5.15
Total Expenses 209.52 212.18 -1.25
Operating Profit 64.87 77.11 -15.87
Net Profit 40.42 45.59 -11.34
Equity Capital 26.61 26.61 -
> More on CCL Products (India) Ltd Financials Results

CCL Products (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tata Global 275.40 2.63 17380.49
Bombay Burmah 1348.70 0.30 9407.18
CCL Products 287.60 -0.54 3826.52
Tata Coffee 121.50 -0.94 2269.62
Mcleod Russel 153.00 -1.13 1674.74
Apcotex Industri 496.75 -0.02 1030.26
> More on CCL Products (India) Ltd Peer Group

CCL Products (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.02
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 25.25
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 1.78
Indian Public 13.19
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.84
> More on CCL Products (India) Ltd Share Holding Pattern

CCL Products (India) Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
13/07 Equirus Securities Overweight 280 PDF IconDetails
27/06 Equirus Securities Overweight 281 PDF IconDetails
07/07 CD Equisearch Hold 246 PDF IconDetails
> More on CCL Products (India) Ltd Research Reports

CCL Products (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.33% -3.74% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.94% -2.24% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.23% -7.56% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -7.05% -4.75% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -17.86% -19.44% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 61.39% 65.50% 17.24% 19.02%

CCL Products (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 284.35
293.70
Week Low/High 284.35
301.00
Month Low/High 277.00
301.00
YEAR Low/High 253.45
363.00
All TIME Low/High 0.10
372.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CCL Products (India):