CEAT Ltd.

BSE: 500878 Sector: Auto
NSE: CEATLTD ISIN Code: INE482A01020
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 1543.50 -4.25
(-0.27%)
OPEN

1548.00

 HIGH

1559.95

 LOW

1529.50
NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 1538.85 -7.65
(-0.49%)
OPEN

1559.00

 HIGH

1560.50

 LOW

1527.50
About CEAT Ltd.

CEAT Ltd

Ceat Ltd, a part of the RPG conglomerate is one of the leading tyre manufacturers in India. The company offers the widest range of tyres to leading Original Equipment Manufacturers across the world. They manufacture a range of tyres catering various segments, which includes tires for heavy duty trucks and buses (T&B), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), earthmovers and forklifts (specialty segment),...> More

CEAT Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6,243
EPS - TTM () [*S] 67.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 22.77
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   115.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.74
Book Value / Share () [*S] 583.08
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

CEAT Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1574.15 1397.59 12.63
Other Income 14.27 10.52 35.65
Total Income 1588.42 1408.11 12.81
Total Expenses 1388.19 1244.05 11.59
Operating Profit 200.23 164.06 22.05
Net Profit 82.1 83.65 -1.85
Equity Capital 40.45 40.45 -
> More on CEAT Ltd Financials Results

CEAT Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MRF 71055.85 0.66 30127.68
Balkrishna Inds 1034.10 -0.27 19989.15
Apollo Tyres 261.55 0.93 14963.28
CEAT 1543.50 -0.27 6243.46
JK Tyre & Indust 154.75 0.95 3509.73
Goodyear India 1187.95 0.00 2740.60
TVS Srichakra 3428.55 -2.07 2626.27
> More on CEAT Ltd Peer Group

CEAT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.77
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 25.10
Insurance 2.56
Mutual Funds 7.52
Indian Public 8.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.28
> More on CEAT Ltd Share Holding Pattern

CEAT Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
29/04 Motilal Oswal Buy 1521 PDF IconDetails
08/11 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 1306 PDF IconDetails
20/09 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 1128 PDF IconDetails
> More on CEAT Ltd Research Reports

CEAT Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.78% -2.48% 0.02% -0.94%
1 Month -4.30% -0.64% -1.60% -0.91%
3 Month -10.96% -11.64% 1.58% 0.92%
6 Month -13.16% -10.76% 4.96% 4.28%
1 Year 33.85% 32.26% 16.60% 16.06%
3 Year 95.63% 97.81% 16.67% 18.31%

CEAT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1529.50
1559.95
Week Low/High 1510.50
1598.00
Month Low/High 1510.50
1682.00
YEAR Low/High 1136.25
2030.00
All TIME Low/High 13.42
2030.00

