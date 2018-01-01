CEAT Ltd.
|BSE: 500878
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: CEATLTD
|ISIN Code: INE482A01020
|BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|1543.50
|
-4.25
(-0.27%)
|
OPEN
1548.00
|
HIGH
1559.95
|
LOW
1529.50
|NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|1538.85
|
-7.65
(-0.49%)
|
OPEN
1559.00
|
HIGH
1560.50
|
LOW
1527.50
|OPEN
|1548.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1547.75
|VOLUME
|10938
|52-Week high
|2030.00
|52-Week low
|1136.25
|P/E
|22.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,243
|Buy Price
|1541.55
|Buy Qty
|90.00
|Sell Price
|1543.50
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|1559.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1546.50
|VOLUME
|234966
|52-Week high
|2019.00
|52-Week low
|1136.05
|P/E
|22.77
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6,243
|Buy Price
|1538.85
|Buy Qty
|28.00
|Sell Price
|1539.00
|Sell Qty
|40.00
About CEAT Ltd.
Ceat Ltd, a part of the RPG conglomerate is one of the leading tyre manufacturers in India. The company offers the widest range of tyres to leading Original Equipment Manufacturers across the world. They manufacture a range of tyres catering various segments, which includes tires for heavy duty trucks and buses (T&B), light commercial vehicles (LCVs), earthmovers and forklifts (specialty segment),...> More
CEAT Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6,243
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|67.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|22.77
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|115.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.74
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|583.08
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.65
News
-
-
Nifty outlook and top trading calls for today's trade: HDFC Securities
-
Our focus is to expand presence in car tyre market: Ceat MD Anant Goenka
-
Tyre stocks rally up to 11% after govt imposes anti-dumping duty
-
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
CEAT Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
-
-
CEAT Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1574.15
|1397.59
|12.63
|Other Income
|14.27
|10.52
|35.65
|Total Income
|1588.42
|1408.11
|12.81
|Total Expenses
|1388.19
|1244.05
|11.59
|Operating Profit
|200.23
|164.06
|22.05
|Net Profit
|82.1
|83.65
|-1.85
|Equity Capital
|40.45
|40.45
|-
CEAT Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MRF
|71055.85
|0.66
|30127.68
|Balkrishna Inds
|1034.10
|-0.27
|19989.15
|Apollo Tyres
|261.55
|0.93
|14963.28
|CEAT
|1543.50
|-0.27
|6243.46
|JK Tyre & Indust
|154.75
|0.95
|3509.73
|Goodyear India
|1187.95
|0.00
|2740.60
|TVS Srichakra
|3428.55
|-2.07
|2626.27
CEAT Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
CEAT Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|29/04
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|1521
|Details
|08/11
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|1306
|Details
|20/09
|Prabhudas Lilladher
|Buy
|1128
|Details
CEAT Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.78%
|-2.48%
|0.02%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-4.30%
|-0.64%
|-1.60%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|-10.96%
|-11.64%
|1.58%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|-13.16%
|-10.76%
|4.96%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|33.85%
|32.26%
|16.60%
|16.06%
|3 Year
|95.63%
|97.81%
|16.67%
|18.31%
CEAT Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1529.50
|
|1559.95
|Week Low/High
|1510.50
|
|1598.00
|Month Low/High
|1510.50
|
|1682.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1136.25
|
|2030.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.42
|
|2030.00
