Ceejay Finance Ltd.

BSE: 530789 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE358C01010
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 158.85 -11.15
(-6.56%)
OPEN

157.00

 HIGH

175.00

 LOW

153.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ceejay Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 157.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 170.00
VOLUME 857
52-Week high 241.00
52-Week low 60.30
P/E 9.28
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 55
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ceejay Finance Ltd.

Ceejay Finance Ltd

Incorporated in Mar.'93 as a private limited company, Heritage Packaging was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'95. It was promoted by the C J Group, Nadiad. The company has manufacturing facilities at Rakanpur (Mehsana district), Gujarat, for the manufacture of flexible packaging materials with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa. Commercial production at this unit commenced in Mar...> More

Ceejay Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   55
EPS - TTM () [*S] 17.12
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.28
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.88
Book Value / Share () [*S] 106.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ceejay Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.31 3.6 19.72
Other Income -
Total Income 4.32 3.6 20
Total Expenses 1.48 1.21 22.31
Operating Profit 2.83 2.39 18.41
Net Profit 1.43 1.12 27.68
Equity Capital 3.45 3.45 -
> More on Ceejay Finance Ltd Financials Results

Ceejay Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Welspun Investme 157.05 -4.93 57.32
Arman Holdings 110.00 0.00 57.31
Munoth Capital 63.20 -4.96 56.88
Ceejay Finance 158.85 -6.56 54.80
Aryaman Fin.Serv 46.25 0.00 54.02
Acme Resources 20.95 3.46 53.93
Abhinav Capital 69.50 -0.71 48.09
> More on Ceejay Finance Ltd Peer Group

Ceejay Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.46
> More on Ceejay Finance Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ceejay Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.26% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.93% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.91% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 32.38% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 147.24% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 261.02% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ceejay Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 153.00
175.00
Week Low/High 153.00
180.00
Month Low/High 153.00
207.00
YEAR Low/High 60.30
241.00
All TIME Low/High 0.54
241.00

