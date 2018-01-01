Ceejay Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 530789
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE358C01010
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|158.85
|
-11.15
(-6.56%)
|
OPEN
157.00
|
HIGH
175.00
|
LOW
153.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ceejay Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ceejay Finance Ltd.
Incorporated in Mar.'93 as a private limited company, Heritage Packaging was converted into a public limited company in Feb.'95. It was promoted by the C J Group, Nadiad. The company has manufacturing facilities at Rakanpur (Mehsana district), Gujarat, for the manufacture of flexible packaging materials with an installed capacity of 1200 tpa. Commercial production at this unit commenced in Mar...> More
Ceejay Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|55
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|17.12
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.28
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.88
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|106.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.49
Announcement
-
-
The Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Held On 9Th February 2018 For Considering And Approving Un-Audi
-
Statements Of The Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Financial Result For Quarter / Half-Year Ended 30Th September2017
-
Compliance Certificate U/R 7(3) Of RTA And Company Compliance Officer
Ceejay Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.31
|3.6
|19.72
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|4.32
|3.6
|20
|Total Expenses
|1.48
|1.21
|22.31
|Operating Profit
|2.83
|2.39
|18.41
|Net Profit
|1.43
|1.12
|27.68
|Equity Capital
|3.45
|3.45
|-
Ceejay Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Welspun Investme
|157.05
|-4.93
|57.32
|Arman Holdings
|110.00
|0.00
|57.31
|Munoth Capital
|63.20
|-4.96
|56.88
|Ceejay Finance
|158.85
|-6.56
|54.80
|Aryaman Fin.Serv
|46.25
|0.00
|54.02
|Acme Resources
|20.95
|3.46
|53.93
|Abhinav Capital
|69.50
|-0.71
|48.09
Ceejay Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ceejay Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.26%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.93%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.91%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|32.38%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|147.24%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|261.02%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ceejay Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|153.00
|
|175.00
|Week Low/High
|153.00
|
|180.00
|Month Low/High
|153.00
|
|207.00
|YEAR Low/High
|60.30
|
|241.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.54
|
|241.00
