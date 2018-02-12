You are here » Home
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531119
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: CEENIKEXPO
|ISIN Code: INE418D01010
|
BSE
13:13 | 14 Feb
|
8.25
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
8.25
|
HIGH
8.25
|
LOW
8.25
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd is engages in the export of readymade garments. It also involves in the rental of properties, including commercial premises and flats. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Ceenik Exports India was set up as a proprietorship firm in the year 1982 by Nanikdas Hingorani along with his son Lachman N Hingorani. Ceenik Exports has established its position in the overseas...> More
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.79
|-0.52
|636.54
|Other Income
|0.04
|2.67
|-98.5
|Total Income
|2.83
|2.15
|31.63
|Total Expenses
|2.01
|2.67
|-24.72
|Operating Profit
|0.82
|-0.52
|257.69
|Net Profit
|0.11
|-1.22
|109.02
|Equity Capital
|3.35
|3.35
| -
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|33.28%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.25
|
|8.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.25
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|8.25
|YEAR Low/High
|7.75
|
|9.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.90
|
|59.00
Quick Links for Ceenik Exports (India):