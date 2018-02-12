JUST IN
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531119 Sector: Industrials
NSE: CEENIKEXPO ISIN Code: INE418D01010
BSE 13:13 | 14 Feb 8.25 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

8.25

 HIGH

8.25

 LOW

8.25
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 8.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.25
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 9.45
52-Week low 7.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 8.25
Buy Qty 256.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd.

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd is engages in the export of readymade garments. It also involves in the rental of properties, including commercial premises and flats. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Ceenik Exports India was set up as a proprietorship firm in the year 1982 by Nanikdas Hingorani along with his son Lachman N Hingorani. Ceenik Exports has established its position in the overseas...> More

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 48.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.79 -0.52 636.54
Other Income 0.04 2.67 -98.5
Total Income 2.83 2.15 31.63
Total Expenses 2.01 2.67 -24.72
Operating Profit 0.82 -0.52 257.69
Net Profit 0.11 -1.22 109.02
Equity Capital 3.35 3.35 -
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Haria Apparels 4.10 -4.65 6.27
Cityman 5.18 4.86 6.06
Haria Exports 4.20 5.00 4.85
Ceenik Exports 8.25 0.00 2.76
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.70
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.69
Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 33.28% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Ceenik Exports (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.25
8.25
Week Low/High 0.00
8.25
Month Low/High 0.00
8.25
YEAR Low/High 7.75
9.00
All TIME Low/High 2.90
59.00

