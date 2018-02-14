Ceeta Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 514171
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE760J01012
|BSE 13:40 | 12 Mar
|7.13
|
-0.37
(-4.93%)
|
OPEN
7.13
|
HIGH
7.13
|
LOW
7.13
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ceeta Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|7.13
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.50
|VOLUME
|60
|52-Week high
|15.65
|52-Week low
|7.13
|P/E
|20.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|7.85
|Sell Qty
|30.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|20.37
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|10
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Ceeta Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1984 Ceeta Industries Ltd commenced its business operations in 1991. The company's Granite Tiles plant having a installed capacity of 100500 Sq Mtrs.is equipped with State-of-the Art machineries imported from Tema-Frugoli-SPA,Italy. The company has been referred to BIFR due to their accumulated losses. The decision of declaring the company as Sick company is in the hands of BIFR...> More
Ceeta Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|10
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|20.37
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|15.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
Ceeta Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.02
|5.05
|-99.6
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.41
|31.71
|Total Income
|0.57
|5.45
|-89.54
|Total Expenses
|0.56
|4.17
|-86.57
|Operating Profit
|1.28
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|0.94
|-107.45
|Equity Capital
|1.45
|1.45
|-
Ceeta Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|P.G. Industry
|29.00
|-1.36
|13.40
|Choksi Imaging
|34.10
|0.59
|13.30
|Universal Starch
|27.80
|4.91
|11.68
|Ceeta Inds.
|7.13
|-4.93
|10.34
|Rithwik Facility
|32.85
|0.77
|10.05
|Flora Corp.
|11.47
|1.24
|10.01
|Sh. Ganesh Elas.
|17.00
|4.29
|9.35
Ceeta Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ceeta Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-18.51%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-36.68%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.31%
|3 Month
|-45.98%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|-47.65%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.91%
|1 Year
|-33.49%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|45.51%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ceeta Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.13
|
|7.13
|Week Low/High
|7.13
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.13
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|7.13
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|65.00
Quick Links for Ceeta Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices