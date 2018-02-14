JUST IN
Ceeta Industries Ltd.

BSE: 514171 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE760J01012
BSE 13:40 | 12 Mar 7.13 -0.37
(-4.93%)
OPEN

7.13

 HIGH

7.13

 LOW

7.13
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ceeta Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 7.13
CLOSE 7.50
VOLUME 60
52-Week high 15.65
52-Week low 7.13
P/E 20.37
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 10
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 7.85
Sell Qty 30.00

About Ceeta Industries Ltd.

Ceeta Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1984 Ceeta Industries Ltd commenced its business operations in 1991. The company's Granite Tiles plant having a installed capacity of 100500 Sq Mtrs.is equipped with State-of-the Art machineries imported from Tema-Frugoli-SPA,Italy. The company has been referred to BIFR due to their accumulated losses. The decision of declaring the company as Sick company is in the hands of BIFR...> More

Ceeta Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   10
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.37
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 15.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ceeta Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.02 5.05 -99.6
Other Income 0.54 0.41 31.71
Total Income 0.57 5.45 -89.54
Total Expenses 0.56 4.17 -86.57
Operating Profit 1.28 -
Net Profit -0.07 0.94 -107.45
Equity Capital 1.45 1.45 -
Ceeta Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
P.G. Industry 29.00 -1.36 13.40
Choksi Imaging 34.10 0.59 13.30
Universal Starch 27.80 4.91 11.68
Ceeta Inds. 7.13 -4.93 10.34
Rithwik Facility 32.85 0.77 10.05
Flora Corp. 11.47 1.24 10.01
Sh. Ganesh Elas. 17.00 4.29 9.35
Ceeta Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.92
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.47
Ceeta Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -18.51% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -36.68% NA -1.12% -0.31%
3 Month -45.98% NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month -47.65% NA 5.47% 4.91%
1 Year -33.49% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 45.51% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ceeta Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.13
7.13
Week Low/High 7.13
9.00
Month Low/High 7.13
12.00
YEAR Low/High 7.13
16.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
65.00

Quick Links for Ceeta Industries: