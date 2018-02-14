Ceeta Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1984 Ceeta Industries Ltd commenced its business operations in 1991. The company's Granite Tiles plant having a installed capacity of 100500 Sq Mtrs.is equipped with State-of-the Art machineries imported from Tema-Frugoli-SPA,Italy. The company has been referred to BIFR due to their accumulated losses. The decision of declaring the company as Sick company is in the hands of BIFR...> More